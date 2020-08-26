Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Boyle Heights couple found their dream house right down the street

Joseph Alba works on his yard at his Boyle Heights home.
(Jose Galvez / Los Angeles Times)
By Louis SahagunStaff Writer 
July 31, 1983
12 AM
Share

Seven years ago, the Alba family finally had saved enough money to move out of Boyle Heights, where they had lived most of their lives.

Joseph Alba, an evangelical minister and a Spanish interpreter in Superior Court, and his wife, Carmen, a teacher’s aide, began scouting for their dream house in a more affluent neighborhood farther east, such as Whittier or Hacienda Heights.

After two years of looking, a friend suggested that they inspect an old two-story house on Boyle Avenue only a mile away from the graffiti-covered buildings they wanted to leave.

California

Read The Times’ 1983 Pulitzer-winning series on Southern California’s Latino community

"Latinos"

California

Read The Times’ 1983 Pulitzer-winning series on Southern California’s Latino community

In the summer of 1983, The Times published a series on Southern California’s Latino community.
Advertisement

Even after decades of neglect, the stately old house with its four bedrooms, a sun room, thick beveled-glass windows, three bathrooms, a basement and brass trimmings was “a steal” at $45,000.

“As soon as we saw it, we all fell in love with it,” Carmen, 50, recalled.

The Albas are among the increasing number of Boyle Heights residents showing their faith in the community’s future by choosing to stay rather than leave once they can afford to move. Programs offering low-interest loans for refurbishing old homes are part of the reason.

Joseph and Carmen Alba in their Boyle Heights home.
(Jose Galvez / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Soon after their purchase in 1978, the Albas heard about a city-run, low-interest loan program to restore deteriorating homes in low-income areas.

A $15,000 loan at 6% interest for 10 years enabled them to begin refinishing the rich, dark wood molding and paneling, clean the cracked paint off the brass fixtures and paint inside and out.

Raul Escobedo, manager of the Boyle Heights Community Redevelopment Agency, calls the Alba house one of “the proud ladies of Boyle Avenue.”

“I’d rather see people refurbish these homes than see them destroyed,” said Alba, 57, sitting comfortably in the large front room of his house. “I’m glad we stayed. I drive to work in seven minutes or less. The other day I walked.”

Advertisement

Copy of the original print story from 1983

Copy of the original print story from 1983

This story appeared in print before the digital era and was later added to our digital archive.

CaliforniaHot Property
Louis Sahagun

Louis Sahagun is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times. He covers issues ranging from religion, culture and the environment to crime, politics and water. He was on the team of L.A. Times writers that earned the Pulitzer Prize in public service for a series on Latinos in Southern California and the team that was a finalist in 2015 for the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news. He is a CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California board member, and author of the book, “Master of the Mysteries: the Life of Manly Palmer Hall.”

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement