Share
California

How disabled mothers are neglected by modern medicine

Disabled women now get pregnant and give birth at the same rate as nondisabled ones, but modern medicine has turned its back on them. L.A. Times reporter Sonja Sharp explores the topic of disabled pregnancy through her reporting and her lived experience. (Video By Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) (Photos by Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

By Jessica Q. ChenVideo Journalist 
Share
This article was produced as a project for the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2021 California Fellowship.
CaliforniaVideos: Latest
Jessica Q. Chen

Jessica Q. Chen joined the Los Angeles Times video team in 2016. Previously, she produced films out of the Middle East for the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and UNHCR. Her work on a National Geographic feature-length documentary film about the Syrian civil war premiered at Tribeca in 2017. She has a master’s degree in investigative reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s in biology from UC Irvine.