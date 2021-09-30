How disabled mothers are neglected by modern medicine

Disabled women now get pregnant and give birth at the same rate as nondisabled ones, but modern medicine has turned its back on them. L.A. Times reporter Sonja Sharp explores the topic of disabled pregnancy through her reporting and her lived experience. (Video By Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) (Photos by Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

This article was produced as a project for the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2021 California Fellowship.

