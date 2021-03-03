Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The shutdown dried up their work. Now mariachis are busy playing COVID funerals
The shutdown dried up their work. Now mariachis are busy playing COVID funerals

By Steve Saldivar
Steve Saldivar

Steve Saldivar is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times.