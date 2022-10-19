Live: Town Hall response to City Council scandal (L.A. Times + Fox 11)

The Los Angeles Times and Fox 11 L.A. are hosting a live town hall event on Oct. 20 to examine the City Council scandal and explore a way forward for the city.



Tune in at 6 p.m. for “L.A. in Crisis: The Call for Change.” Times columnists Erika D. Smith and LZ Granderson and reporter Benjamin Oreskes will join Fox anchors Elex Michaelson and Marla Tellez for a one-hour special with city and community leaders and residents across the city.

