Essential California: Don’t call it a vaccine passport

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Tuesday, April 20, and I’m writing from Los Angeles.

Newsletter The stories shaping California Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

In recent weeks, vaccine “passports” have emerged as the pandemic’s hot-button issue. As a growing number of Americans receive their COVID-19 vaccinations and sports arenas and concert halls begin to welcome back guests, questions loom about how individuals will prove they’ve been vaccinated, and when and where they’ll be asked to provide that proof.

Here in California, health officials have repeatedly said they have no plans to institute official COVID-19 vaccine passes. But as my colleague Maura Dolan reports, the state may be pointedly avoiding the vaccine “passport” label, but its reopening rules give businesses an incentive to demand such proof from ticket holders.

Advertisement

[Read the story: “California encourages venues to require vaccine ‘passports’ — just don’t call them that” in the Los Angeles Times]

Under changes to the state’s reopening blueprint that went into effect earlier this week, indoor venues can hold larger events if attendees show either a negative COVID-19 test or proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health and human services secretary, told Maura that he did not view California’s rules for reopening indoor venues as a vaccine passport. A pass system would have to be carefully designed to protect privacy and ensure fairness, he said.

As Maura reports, the idea of some form of vaccine certification is not new — at the turn of the 20th century, requiring proof of smallpox vaccinations was commonplace, with some inspectors even insisting on seeing an individual’s vaccine scar, lest they rely on forged documentation. And scores of countries still require travelers to show World Health Organization-endorsed “yellow cards” verifying inoculation against yellow fever or other diseases.

Advertisement

While it’s clear the U.S. and state government have no plans to mandate any form of verification, COVID-19 vaccination requirements from California employers, colleges and others are likely to continue to grow. When the San Francisco Giants welcomed fans back to Oracle Park for their home opener earlier this month, a local public health order required attendees 12 and older to show either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination to enter.

Ultimately, the use of some form of vaccine pass in California is likely to be driven by market demand and remain dependent on consumers opting in. Maura reports that private companies and medical and education institutions are already working to produce a pass, akin to an airline boarding pass, that could be used digitally or printed out.

The national outlook

With the launch of its Excelsior Pass late last month, New York became the first state to introduce a digital vaccine pass system. Championed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the system allows New Yorkers to present digital proof of vaccination or negative test results via a smartphone app. The system is entirely voluntary, but major venues like Madison Square Park are making use of it.

Advertisement

The governors of Texas and Florida have taken a different tack, issuing executive orders banning certain entities in their states from requiring vaccine credentials. The discourse around vaccine passes has largely played out along party lines, with many conservatives fiercely opposing the idea.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California and the nation:

Derek Chauvin’s fate in the death of George Floyd is now in the hands of the jury: The attorneys in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murdering George Floyd, finished their closing arguments Monday, turning over to jurors a case that has become the centerpiece in a high-stakes drama over race and justice in a nation with a troubled history of police brutality. Los Angeles Times

Note: Some of the sites we link to may limit the number of stories you can access without subscribing.

Advertisement

L.A. STORIES

In his annual State of the City address Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti offered his vision for helping the city emerge from the financial devastation of COVID-19, saying leaders should commit to economic justice by pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into relief programs and ramping up initiatives that keep residents safe, employed and out of poverty. Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles County is expecting an uptick in its supply of COVID-19 vaccines this week, providing a welcome boost to the region’s inoculation efforts. Los Angeles Times

How to stand out in L.A.’s crowded smash burger scene? For one South Bay pop-up entrepreneur, the answer came in the form of signature crispy fries tossed in duck fat. L.A. Taco

Demi Lovato vs. the Bigg Chill: Facing a sharp backlash, the singer apologized for picking a fight with a beloved West L.A. frozen-yogurt shop. Los Angeles Times

Advertisement

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Supreme Court weighs whether immigrants granted TPS can get green cards: The Supreme Court may allow the Biden administration to decide how to handle the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who have been granted a temporary, but not permanent, right to live and work in the United States. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Walter Mondale, former vice president and presidential nominee, dies at 93. Mondale, who served as vice president from 1977 to 1981 under President Carter, died Monday, his family said in a statement. Los Angeles Times

A crowd cheers Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale as he delivers a campaign address Oct. 14, 1984, at Victory Hall in the Milwaukee suburb of Cudahy, Wis. Incumbent president Ronald Reagan defeated Mondale in a 49-state landslide that year. (Associated Press)

Advertisement

Rep. Maxine Waters’ remarks cause a firestorm: The judge in the Derek Chauvin trial blasted the Los Angeles congresswoman for comments she made over the weekend encouraging protesters, saying Waters’ comments may be grounds for appeal if Chauvin is convicted. House Republicans are rallying around efforts to reprimand the progressive Democrat for her comments, saying she was encouraging violence. Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Waters, saying she does not need to apologize and her comments were “about confrontation in the manner of the civil rights movement,” rather than inciting violence. Los Angeles Times

Speaking of Nancy Pelosi... Congressional reporter Sarah D. Wire reviews the buzzy new biography of the House Speaker. Los Angeles Times

Plus, a fascinating excerpt from the biography about how Pelosi’s period as a full-time mom of five in San Francisco set the tone for her political career. Vanity Fair

A retired Visalia teacher is rallying the Central Valley to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom: “I wanted my retirement to be used in a way to take our state back,” said Ellen Woitalla, who serves as a regional manager for the recall campaign. Foothills Sun-Gazette

Advertisement

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

One in four Californians are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as the state continues its dash to widely inoculate residents and ward off a resurgence of the pandemic. Los Angeles Times

Tiny Borrego Springs agrees to huge water cuts to guarantee its survival: “Borrego Springs, the small desert town at the entrance to California’s sprawling Anza-Borrego State Park, has won a judge’s approval for an agreement under which large farmers, resort owners and its own water district will slash water use by 74% by 2040.” The Desert Sun

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

Cellphone data show San Francisco’s extreme fidelity to staying home. San Franciscans had the greatest decrease in time spent away from home of any major metropolitan county in the U.S. over the past year, according to one analysis. San Francisco Chronicle

San Francisco will soon experience the wonders of H Mart. The beloved Korean grocery chain, which opens its first outpost in the city this week, is a cooking and snack paradise. San Francisco Chronicle

Advertisement

A poem to start your Tuesday: “From Blossoms” by Li-Young Lee. Poets.org

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games.

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

Los Angeles: a perfectly lovely day elevated by its impermanence (the specter of drizzle will loom from Tuesday night through Thursday morning), 73. San Diego: slightly underwhelming with some cloud cover, 64. San Francisco: windy, 59 . San Jose: mixed bag of sun and clouds, 63. Fresno: sunny, 82. Sacramento: sunny, 79.

AND FINALLY

Today’s California memory comes from Janna E. Gelfand:

Advertisement

On June 7, 1963, I was 3 years old, and my mother knew that President Kennedy would be arriving at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. She loaded me and my sister into her car and drove there. A policeman told her that JFK’s helicopter would land on the roof of the parking structure. Mom tucked me under her arm, balanced me on her right hip and climbed eight stories. We got to the roof, opened the door, and JFK had just passed us. We ran after him, and my sister yelled, “How’s Caroline?” JFK stopped, faced us and said, with a big smile, “She’s fine.” I still get chills when I think of it.

If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us . (Please keep your story to 100 words.)