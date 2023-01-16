What is California doing about wasted stormwater?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Monday, Jan. 16. I’m Ryan Fonseca, and I miss the sun.

California hasn’t seen much of it this year as a parade of storms continue to flow over much of the state, bringing record rainfall, severe flooding and at least 19 deaths.

It’s estimated that 24 trillion gallons of water have fallen on the state (not counting this weekend’s storms). But many places in California aren’t able to keep most of that free water. In Los Angeles County, for example, only about 20% of the runoff from recent storms will be captured, my colleague Hayley Smith reported.

It’s hard to determine how much stormwater is captured and reused. But according to the Pacific Institute, California’s urban areas are letting between 770,000 and 3.9 million acre-feet of water spill away every year (depending on how dry or wet the year is).

That’s a problem for our drought-laden state as officials look to modernize our infrastructure and shore up stormwater capture to save for more dry days ahead.

Californians each year use 20 trillion to 30 trillion gallons of water for agriculture, urban and environmental purposes , officials wrote in Water Supply Strategy, released in August.

With the state’s available water supply expected to shrink up to 10% by 2040, rainfall represents a vital resource that’s mostly just spilling into the Pacific.

That’s where the new strategy comes in. One goal: “create storage space for up to 4 million acre-feet of water, allowing us to capitalize on big storms when they do occur and store water for dry periods.”

One acre-foot of water, or the amount it takes to fill an acre of space one foot high, is about 326,000 gallons. So that 4 million acre-feet goal would mean about 1.3 trillion gallons.

There’s a whole lot of natural water storage space many urban areas have neglected: underground aquifers. For decades, engineers opted to build concrete drains, channels and other infrastructure designed to quickly move stormwater out of communities before it got a chance to seep into the ground.

The state is working to rectify that, aiming to expand groundwater recharge by at least 500,000 acre-feet by 2040.

One project near the city of Merced, approved last week by the State Water Board, will “enable multiple landowners to divert excess flows from Mariposa creek ... to recharge a key groundwater basin,” according to a news release.

Los Angeles has been taking steps to increase its stormwater capture, investing about $130 million and building more than 20 infrastructure projects. Department of Water and Power officials last week reported that about 10.6 billion gallons of stormwater were collected from Oct. 1 through Jan. 10.

California residents can also store rainwater — and save money in the process. Some cities (including L.A., San Diego and Sacramento) offer rebates on rain barrels, giving residents the ability to collect water during a storm and then tap that supply for lawns, gardens and other uses, instead of turning on the hose.

Saturday’s storm sets L.A. rain records — and another blast is on the way. The downpour set several records for the date, including in downtown L.A. (1.82 inches) and at the LAX (1.53 inches) and Long Beach airports (1.72 inches). The lastest storm is expected to douse SoCal most of Monday, but we should see sunshine again Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Overcrowding was an issue at South L.A.’s MLK Community Hospital before the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent rise of flu, RSV and other winter viruses has made it even worse, revealing alarming shortages for patients seeking routine care in a low-income neighborhood where most residents are Black or Latino. Los Angeles Times

Sofia Siberian attempts to sleep in a cubical as she waits for test results at the emergency department at MLK Community Hospital. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Catholic schools are growing after pandemic decline. But overall enrollment is down 8.9% compared with that of fall 2019. The exodus is just part of a multi-decade decline. Los Angeles Times

President Biden has approved federal disaster relief for California counties devastated by flooding, mudslides and landslides from recent storms. The Major Disaster Declaration aims to provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help residents in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties. The Sacramento Bee

L.A. officials will keep a downtown hotel open as homeless housing for another year. The L.A. Grand hotel had been slated to close at the end of January. The 13-story hotel set aside 480 rooms for people experiencing homelessness. As of last week, 116 of the rooms were occupied. Los Angeles Times

With tax season fast approaching, here’s something important to note: Californians should file a return, even if they don’t owe anything. Those who don’t could be missing out on annual refundable tax credits and one-time payments (like the recent tax relief payments) that are tied to filing status. CalMatters

The Los Angeles Police Department released video last week showing Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old teacher, being tased at least six times as officers held him down and handcuffed him in Venice. Anderson died at the hospital four hours later. Several policing experts reviewed the videos for The Times and said that the amount of force used by the officers seemed excessive. Los Angeles Times

Some new residents have moved into the Bay Area in recent decades: bottlenose dolphins. The mammals are fixtures in the waters off the coast of Mexico and Southern California but have been expanding their range as parts of the Pacific have warmed up, according to a new study. This indicates that the dolphins could fare better than other species in adapting to climate change. San Francisco Chronicle

“Everybody was very polite, very quick and very grateful that they had an opportunity to get out and get to some dry ground.” Brittny Mejia reports on what it takes to rescue Californians stranded by recent storms. Los Angeles Times

San Francisco’s Bayview Park has survived many near-death experiences in the past 100 years but endures . The San Francisco Chronicle’s Peter Hartlaub explores the history of “arguably the most underrated park” in the city. San Francisco Chronicle

Today’s landmark love comes from Marie Davis of Georgetown: Jalama Beach in Santa Barbara County.

Marie writes:

To walk the dunes at Jalama Beach near Point Arguello is to join the footfalls of some of the earliest Californians. People have lived along this bountiful and beautiful coast continually for at least 9,000 years — and their Chumash children are still there. The mountains leading into the sunset mark a holy path for the ancestors. Walking there can open one with reverence and appreciation.

