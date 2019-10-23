Sign up for our Essential California newsletter

Newsletter The stories shaping California Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

What to expect

As California goes, so goes the nation.

The Golden State has never been more important or influential, and with the Essential California newsletter, you will get quickly up to speed on the stories shaping California — from our pages and beyond.

You’ll also get original reporting and in-depth conversations on the issues that matter most. Delivered to your inbox Mondays through Fridays, with a week in review on Saturdays.

(Los Angeles Times)

Your host

I’m Julia Wick, the author of the Essential California newsletter and a Metro reporter. I was born in L.A. and have spent the better part of my life studying, exploring and writing about the state.

I was previously the editor in chief of LAist and a senior editor at Longreads, and have written for the Atlantic, Monocle, CityLab and most of the local papers in L.A. County.