Sen. Dianne Feinstein attended a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday for the first time since she became sick with shingles in February.

It is Saturday, May 13.

Here’s a look at the top stories of the last week

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is back at work but needs a lot of helping hands. Feinstein’s first day back at the Judiciary Committee after an extended absence for shingles — a forum where she spent decades sparring with nominees — was short.

Title 42 immigration policy expires, ending pandemic-era restrictions at border. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas issued a warning Thursday that “starting tonight, people who arrive at the border without using a lawful pathway will be presumed ineligible for asylum.”



California created the nation’s only pension for aging boxers. But it’s failing to deliver. Boxers contacted by The Times said they were unaware that California has a 40-year-old pension program or that they are its beneficiaries.

What you need to know about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to offset California’s $31.5-billion deficit. Newsom detailed plans to begin to bridle his progressive policy agenda to offset an estimated $31.5-billion budget deficit for the state during a presentation Friday explaining his revised spending proposal.

An 18-year-old dies of overdose in L.A. County juvenile hall, as the state suggests shutdown. An 18-year-old was found dead of an overdose Tuesday in an L.A. County juvenile hall, just weeks after a county report raised alarms about the facility. Hours later, a state agency issued a report recommending that the county’s juvenile halls be closed.

The Supreme Court upholds California’s animal cruelty law that bans narrow cages for pigs. The ruling is a victory for animal rights advocates as well as the rights of the states to set their own laws.

The week in photos

Migrants wait in Tijuana ahead of the expiration of Title 42. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

See the photos behind this week’s biggest stories: ACLU sues to block Biden policy limiting asylum at the southern border, retired California boxers may be eligible for a boxers pension and more.

California fights to save a city and a prison in peril from rising Tulare Lake floodwaters. The state will shoulder the $17 million needed to raise the 14.5-mile Corcoran levee an additional four feet, protecting the city from rising floodwaters.

How can L.A. stop traffic deaths? Let civilians enforce traffic violations, study says. Nearly three years after the Los Angeles City Council first broached the idea of removing armed police officers from traffic enforcement, a long-delayed study by the city’s transportation department is finally set to see the light of day.

The suspected gunman in the Taiwanese church shooting faces new federal hate crime charges. Las Vegas man is charged in a 98-count federal indictment with hate crimes and murder for May 2022 shooting at a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in Orange County.

Young doctor Julissa Gutiérrez is new head of L.A.’s Honduran Consulate. Can she heal it? Gutiérrez, 28 years old and originally from Tegucigalpa, aspires for the Honduran Consulate to become an institution focused on the community.

Community colleges push for more affordable housing. But will California pay for it? Amid budget shortfall, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed delaying $250 million in student housing projects. Cerritos College officials worry that could put their plans for community college housing in jeopardy.

Spate of exotic bird thefts leaves SoCal parrot lovers on edge. The feathered creatures, which can retail for as much as $6,000 depending on the breed, have been stolen from pet stores, porches, even a veterinarian’s office.

California to pay $24 million in death of man who yelled ‘I can’t breathe’ as California Highway Patrol pinned him. Seven CHP officers and a nurse have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Edward Bronstein, a 38-year-old Burbank resident.

Long Beach releases plan for largest offshore wind turbine facility at any U.S. port. Pier Wind would generate 20 megawatts of energy for the state, helping California move toward a zero-emission future.

California to improve services for deaf people in state care under new legal settlement. The California Department of Developmental Services has agreed to improve the care it provides to deaf people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

ICYMI, here are this week’s great reads

NIMBYism over homeless housing spans race and politics, firing up suburban protests. A neighborhood association in Hacienda Heights is leading an opposition against a plan to convert a Motel 6 into permanent housing for homeless people.

AI may be on its way to your doctor’s office, but it’s not ready to see patients. Giant corporations like Microsoft and Google, plus many startups, are eyeing healthcare profits from programs based on artificial intelligence.

GOP voters in liberal bastions could have an outsize role in California’s presidential primary. California has the most GOP delegates of any state. A candidate wins the same number of delegates whether they win the 29,000 GOP voters in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district or the 206,000 in current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s.

Today's week-in-review newsletter was curated by Elvia Limón.


