California to pay $24 million over death of man who yelled ‘I can’t breathe’ while pinned by CHP

Edward Tapia, the father of Edward Bronstein, looks at posters calling for justice for his son during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday announcing a $24-million settlement with the state.

California has agreed to pay $24 million to the family of a man who died after yelling “I can’t breathe” as officers pinned him to the ground and tried to draw his blood following a traffic stop, attorneys for the family said Wednesday.

The deadly encounter in March 2020 came just months before the police killing of George Floyd, who uttered the same phrase to Minneapolis officers more than 20 times. Video of the final moments of Edward Bronstein in a California Highway Patrol maintenance yard in Altadena, however, would not come to light for two years.

Seven CHP officers and a nurse have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Bronstein, 38, a Burbank resident.

The $24-million payout, which will settle a wrongful-death lawsuit that was set to go to trial later this year, represents the largest civil rights settlement agreement in California history, second in the U.S. only to the $27-million settlement in Floyd’s death, said Eric Dubin, one of the attorneys representing Bronstein’s family.

“I have no words to say for what they did to my son,” said Edward Tapia, 73, surrounded by the attorneys and large pictures of his son at a news conference Wednesday outside the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. “These officers’ erratic behavior was inhuman.”

Bronstein was detained by CHP officers who suspected he was driving while intoxicated on the 5 Freeway in March 2020.

According to his family’s attorneys, Bronstein was brought to the Altadena station to have his blood drawn after the vehicle stop because he blew below the legal blood-alcohol limit.

In a 16-minute video recorded by a CHP sergeant on a handheld camera and released as part of the civil lawsuit, officers order Bronstein to comply with the blood draw, but he initially refuses. Officers then flip him onto the ground, and he shouts, “I’ll do it willingly! I’ll do it willingly!”

“I promise, I promise!” Bronstein pleads, but an officer responds that it was “too late” while continuing to press down on Bronstein.

Officers wrestle him to the ground as they kneel on his body and compress his airway.

“I can’t breathe,” Bronstein says as officers pile on top of him.

After about one minute, Bronstein’s body goes slack and he stops responding. Officers can be seen trying to revive him. One calls his name and slaps the side of his head while he remains face-down, but several minutes elapse before officers attempt to deliver oxygen or CPR.

“What they did was nothing short of criminal,” family attorney Annee Della Donna said Wednesday outside the federal courthouse. “It was a conscious disregard for life. No one should be treated that way.”

A CHP spokesperson could not be reached for comment on the settlement agreement.

Sgt. Michael Little and Officers Dionisio Fiorella, Dusty Osmanson, Darren Parsons, Diego Romero, Justin Silva and Marciel Terry were charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault under color of authority by Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón in March. The attending nurse at the scene, identified as Arbi Baghalian, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Little recorded the deadly encounter in the maintenance yard at the Altadena station, likely for training purposes, said Luis Carrillo, an attorney for Bronstein’s family.

Gascón played the video when his office announced the charges against the officers and called their conduct “criminally negligent.”

It played a pivotal part in reaching the settlement agreement with the state, Carrillo said Wednesday.

“That video was a key piece of evidence in this case that shows the desperation of a human life struggling to live,” Carrillo said.

The video came to light when state attorneys revealed its existence during discovery after Bronstein’s family sued. They tried to keep the video under wraps, arguing it should not be made public, but a federal judge overseeing the civil case ruled last year that the family had a right to the video.

Aundrea, who did not give her last name to protect her family’s privacy, speaks about the settlement agreement in the death of Bronstein, with whom she had three children. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

An L.A. County coroner’s office report could not conclusively determine Bronstein’s cause of death but attributed it to “acute methamphetamine intoxication during restraint by law enforcement.”

Carrillo said there was only a “trace” amount of methamphetamine in Bronstein’s system and argued that the officers’ actions were the primary cause of death.

Dubin on Wednesday thanked the Floyd family, saying their fight had become a rallying cry for civil rights in the U.S. after video of Floyd’s death taken by bystanders kicked off nationwide protests.

“We believe that all Americans know right and wrong in our hearts,” Dubin said, adding that he was confident a jury would have decided in the family’s favor had they seen the video of Bronstein’s death.

Bronstein was a reformed gang member, according to his father, and wanted to be an airplane mechanic. He was working at his father’s auto body repair shop.

Bronstein had three children with his partner, Aundrea, who declined to give her last name for her family’s privacy. Outside the courthouse, her voice broke as she said that all she wants is justice for the man she was with for 20 years.

“The only thing that has brought me some relief is seeing the people responsible for his death be criminally charged,” Aundrea said. “Our children have lost so much. They will never get back their middle school years, their father, anything. We just want justice.”

Times staff writers Richard Winton and James Queally contributed to this report.