Who’s down with a four-day work week? Readers share ideal schedules and time-off goals

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It's Tuesday, May 30.

I’ll wager many of you are looking forward to a four-day work week after the holiday. It feels like a good time to share some readers’ thoughts on making four-day work schedules a year-round reality.

Earlier this month, I shared Times reporter Samantha Masunaga’s story about California-based businesses experimenting with a reduced work week. We asked what you thought about shifting the way you work in favor of an added day off. Dozens of you responded, with nearly everyone writing that a four-day schedule would be a welcome change.

But some readers wondered about the feasibility for certain types of work. Mike P. from San Francisco works in commercial construction and said it would require an industrywide shift.

“If the carpenters have to work Fridays, salaried people who manage the project have to be there Fridays,” Mike said. “If a bid is happening, you’re always behind, so losing your team for 20% of the week isn’t something that people will support. I believe it’s possible, [but] things have to change at the core (more time for bids, allowing union employees to have the same flexibility).”

Several readers noted the 9/80 schedule used by some companies, in which employees work an extra hour through each two-week pay period and get every other Friday off.

“It’s wonderful,” wrote Simon R. of Sacramento. “It’s a great day to sleep in, run errands, chores and especially great to start vacations or weekend getaways.”

As for how you’d spend your added off-day, there was no shortage of ideas.

“Living my real life!” wrote Caitlin Y. of Oakland. “Specifically, taking care of the activities that are much easier to do during the week day, like doctor appointments. I would also like to spend more time on hobbies, reading and exercise.”

Most of your responses included the prospect of having more time to knock out errands and appointments. You also wanted more time to spend with family and friends, and for sleeping in, getting fresh air, taking up hobbies, getting more involved with your community and volunteering — or just doing nothing at all, for a change.

I was really feeling Rancho Palos Verdes resident Craig Louis’ two-word answer: “Not driving.”

But not everyone was enthusiastic about the potential of shaking up the way we work.

“A reduced workweek does NOT mean reduced workload, just less time to get it done!” Danville resident I. Maddox wrote. “Especially if the job requires dealing with the public or other businesses, they tend to get annoyed when they cannot reach anyone on Fridays.”

Here’s what else you had to say (edited for clarity and brevity):

“I’m not sure we could meet our requirements or deadlines, but I would be open to thinking about it. Fridays are usually not a very productive day anyway, so having every Friday off would be nice. I think people would end up working a little more on the other days to make sure deadlines and goals are met.”



— Tara B., Playa Del Rey

“I think since my company is remote and that little work actually happens on Fridays that not many changes would be needed — just the approval of the board and people who have ‘always worked five days a week,’ because heaven forbid we grow, change and evolve. I am tired of being held back by the older generations; the world has and is changing — work should too.”



— Annette T., Sacramento

“I have done a four-day work week, and it was the best thing that ever happened. My health and well-being was so much better. Having that one day was a big benefit. I was in healthcare, and it worked great for that industry. I work 10 hours [a day] anyway and cut back on Fridays but [was] still working 40 hours or more. The misconception that only working four days means you are working less has to be changed. I work harder at home than at the office, it feels like. I would work hard and more efficiently to get all my work done in four days.”



— Wendy R., Los Angeles

“Since I have already worked a four-day work week, of course I would recommend it to everyone. Not only does it help you manage your time better, but it also gives you more time to focus on other projects and activities. I think this could be beneficial for anyone who is looking to use their time more efficiently.”



— Gary G., Long Beach

“There should be core work hours and a flexibility to not have all employees taking the same day off, especially in customer-facing departments like the DMV, Social Security, etc. — and for a supervisor/manager available at all times. I think you would see more folks entering the workforce with this incentive. There has been three days/12-hour shift work in medicine and hospitals for years. It’s been 83 years since the 40-hour work week was introduced; it’s time for a change.”



— Pati B., Sacramento

“I would absolutely be open to four-day work weeks! Stop promoting consumer expectations that brick-and-mortar businesses should be open seven days a week. I would have more time to spend with my family, attend family and social events, and I would be more rested and happy.”



— Robbi D., Monrovia

“I would love it! Working in an office there is a lot of time wasting in socializing and commuting. I think it will make employees happy, and productivity would be the same. The only problem I see is people in manual work, like custodians, cooks, customer service. They need to be there to get their work done.”



— Isabel G., Los Angeles

And now, here’s what’s happening across California.

L.A. STORIES

Columnist Steve Lopez shares the story of Jose Palacios, who has spent years growing a secret garden sanctuary in Griffith Park. “You could walk right by the path that juts off from the main trail and easily miss what Palacios has built,” Lopez writes, “but that seems just about right for a solitary man such as Palacios.” Los Angeles Times

Retired gardener Jose Palacios, 70, waters the secret garden he planted in Griffith Park. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers are hoping their Christian fans will stay faithful. The team has announced the return of its Christian Faith and Family Day, set for July 30. That follows a swirl of drama over the past couple of weeks after the team invited, then uninvited, then reinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — known as the “drag nuns” — to its 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night. Los Angeles Times

Milton Larsen, who co-founded Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle, has died at 92. Larsen and family members purchased the once-derelict mansion in the early 1960s and launched the private club for magicians, which became an icon. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

The three top Democratic candidates vying to win Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat don’t differ much on policy. So Reps. Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter are all looking for an edge as they court Democratic activists. Los Angeles Times

The Golden State may be blue, but Democratic lawmakers’ attempts to regulate controversial antiabortion centers have mostly flopped. “Some are even expanding,” my colleague Mackenzie May writes, “boosted by an influx of donations from abortion opponents who object to the enhanced protections enacted in California in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.” Los Angeles Times

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Citing “rapidly growing catastrophe exposure” and rising construction costs, State Farm announced over the weekend that it is no longer accepting new property insurance applications in California. The company is the largest insurance provider in the state, according to 2021 figures. Los Angeles Times

Metrolink and Amtrak trains are back in full service through Orange County after (another) landslide. The coastal tracks were out of commission for about a month as crews stabilized a San Clemente hillside and removed debris. The April landslide happened a couple of miles north of where a slide in late 2022 led to a six-month service suspension. Los Angeles Times

El Niño is expected to return this summer. While the occasional weather pattern would have notable effects on California, there are common misconceptions about it — for instance, it’s not a storm. KQED

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

There’s been a war raging in rural California for decades as farmers battle to grow the perfect artichoke. Castroville is known as the heart of artichoke country, but the Coachella Valley has been firing shots, growing new hybrids of our state vegetable. The Mercury News

Just how much do Hollywood’s top executives make? The Times crunched the numbers for 2021, which show that the heads of Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix saw their salaries soar to $1.43 billion in the middle of the pandemic. That’s up 50% from their pay in 2018. Los Angeles Times

AND FINALLY

Today’s California landmark is from Eloise Cohen of Westlake Village: the scenic San Marcos Pass Road.

Highway 154, also known as Chumash Highway. (Eloise Cohen)

Eloise writes:

San Marcos Pass Road (Highway 154, sometimes known as the Chumash Highway) is a lovely backroad of Highway 101 that passes Lake Cachuma and rolling hills and ranchlands. We had just driven past Lake Cachuma on the way home from visiting family in San Francisco in May when this scene unfolded before us.

What are California’s essential landmarks? Fill out this form to send us your photos of a special spot in California — natural or human-made. Tell us why it’s interesting and what makes it a symbol of life in the Golden State. Please be sure to include only photos taken directly by you. Your submission could be featured in a future edition of the newsletter.

