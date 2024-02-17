Advertisement
California

Where to find jazz clubs in Los Angeles

A man sings while two other men play an upright bass and a piano.
(Kailyn Brown / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevinisha WalkerMultiplatform Editor, Newsletters 
Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It's Saturday, Feb. 17. First, some big news. Unlike most Sundays, you'll be receiving Essential California tomorrow, too. We are finally expanding to be a seven-days-per-week operation, so that you can start every day with the information you need.

    Where to find jazz clubs in Los Angeles

    Jazz has a long history in L.A.

    In the first half of the 20th century, Central Avenue in South Central L.A. was the heart of the city’s jazz scene. Nightclubs such as Club Alabam brought jazz greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington to the stage.

    In the daytime, Club Alabam was a hub of hardworking hoofers and musicians rehearsing for the nightly show. When they performed at night, integrated crowds danced to the sophisticated rhythms of big bands.

    Those days are long gone. The number of clubs in the area that offer jazz more than once a week has dwindled to only about a dozen.

    But jazz didn’t completely fizzle from L.A.

    The jazz scene is evolving and there’s a new generation of players emerging, my colleagues Kailyn Brown and Christopher Reynolds wrote.

    They put together a list of 12 vibrant spots where jazz still reigns in L.A. The clubs typically host at least two performances a week and come in a wide variety of flavors, including the chatty lounge feel of the Dresden or the communal feel at the Lighthouse Cafe, where much of the music in “La La Land” was filmed.

    Here are just a few:

    Catalina Jazz Club

    Vocalist and actor John Lloyd Young at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.
    (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

    Founded in 1986 by Romanian immigrants Bob and Catalina Popescu, Catalina is the only jazz club in Hollywood. Two of the first artists on the stage were Dizzy Gillespie and Buddy Collette, a mainstay of L.A.’s golden era of jazz on Central Avenue.

    To this day, the owners have stuck with the club’s long-standing formula: a snazzy setting for dinner and a steady stream of jazz, usually six nights a week.

    Lighthouse Cafe

    Jazz guitarist Jacques Lesur plays Monday nights at the Lighthouse Cafe in Hermosa Beach.
    (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

    “La La Land” gave this venue a global and multi-generational reach. But the Lighthouse’s jazziest days were in the ‘50s and ‘60s, when performers included Miles Davis, Max Roach and Shelly Manne.

    These days most of the jazz happens two days a week: Sunday (over brunch, all ages invited) and Monday (jam session, 21 and over).

    Pip’s on La Brea

    Illustration of Pip's on La Brea, 1356 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 90019 for the music venue POI.
    (Illustration by Robbin Burnham WACSO, for The Times.)
    This popular jazz bar and restaurant hosts live music every night of the week except Monday. It’s the ultimate date-night spot for music lovers and vibe seekers.

    While the clientele skews toward a certain age (read: aunties), the combination of live jazz and American comfort food appeals to people of all generations.

    See the full list of 12 vibrant spots where jazz still reigns in L.A.

    The week’s biggest stories

    Mudslides damage both lanes of a street.
    Mudslides damaging both lanes of Mulholland Drive about 1/8th mile north of Skyline Drive was reported around midday Feb. 7, prompting a closure of Mulholland between Skyline and Bowmont drives on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.
    (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

    California storms

    Crime and courts

    Politics

    More big stories

    Column One

    Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

    Photo illustration of a hand with extra fingers laying a white rose on a gravestone with screenshots
    (Photo illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; Photos via Getty Images)

    Scammers used AI to tell the world I was dead. Why? I had to find out why. I was the victim of an elaborate AI death hoax, which spread fake news about me online. Here’s what it’s like to read your own obituary.

    For your weekend

    Ty Dolla $ign and Ye
    Ty Dolla $ign, left, and Ye.
    (Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP; Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)
    Going out

    Staying in

    How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

    A collage of photos from this week's quiz

    The statue of Kobe Bryant recently unveiled at Crypto.com Arena depicts the Lakers legend as he appeared after what monumentous occasion? And 9 other questions to check how well you’re following the news.

    California
