Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign slated to join Rolling Loud for added fourth night

Ye, left, and Ty Dolla $ign, both in black sunglasses and chain necklaces
¥$, a.k.a. rappers Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, released their debut album “Vulture 1” on Feb. 9.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press; Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Rolling Loud California announced Thursday that it’s adding a fourth night to its May festival at Hollywood Park.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, who released their collaborative album “Vultures 1” on Feb. 9 under the moniker ¥$, are teaming up for the new opening-night performance Thursday, Mar. 14.

According to a news release from Rolling Loud, all current three-day pass holders for the festival will be given complimentary access to the Thursday night performance via an RSVP link sent on behalf of Rolling Loud.

New purchasers, however, must purchase a full three-day pass to attend—passes are available on the festival’s website—and all single-day pass holders will receive an email Friday, Feb. 16, with a link giving the option to upgrade to a three-day pass.

“Vultures 1,” Ye’s first wide release on his new independent label YZY, briefly disappeared from Apple Music on Thursday before returning to the streaming platform just hours later. The platform has not provided an explanation for the temporary removal.

Since its release, the album has stirred accusations of violating independent distribution outlet Fuga’s service terms and using unauthorized samples — including from Ozzy Osbourne, who voiced his opposition on X, and Donna Summer.

Still, as of Wednesday, “Vultures 1” had four songs in the top 10 on Spotify’s US Daily Top 200 and five in Apple Music’s real-time top 10 — with “Carnival,” leading the pack. The track, featuring Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid, has garnered attention for its provocative Taylor Swift name-drop.

The festival is receiving a mixed response with its Instagram post announcing the surprise show.

“You expect us to call off work for another day and get another day for our hotels. Way to ruin everyone’s plans,” one user commented, with Rolling Loud’s official account responding “Come Thursday for free, you’ll feel better about it.”

“Getting a free show and complaining is wild,” another user commented.

In addition to ¥$, Rolling Loud California 2024 is headlined by Nicki Minaj — whom the news release said performs on “Pink Friday,” an ode to her most recent album — Post Malone, and Future X Metro Boomin.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was an intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk and recently graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

