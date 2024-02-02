Thieves steal bronze plaques, statues from historically Black landmarks in Los Angeles

The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Carson is just one of several historically Black landmarks that have been targeted recently by bronze thieves.

Happy Black History Month. Stop stealing our bronze.



Over the Martin Luther King Holiday, more than 100 bronze nameplates were stolen from Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. The cemetery, established in 1934, holds a unique place in history as one of the first racially integrated cemeteries in Los Angeles County, serving as the final resting place for over 40,000 African Americans, including many veterans.



Compton lost more than just nameplates, it’s lost its history.



Among the stolen plaques was a faceplate donated by legendary heavyweight boxer Joe Louis in 1944. The memorial plate, now 79 years old, honored black soldiers who fought in World War II.



Thieves target these cemeteries because of the bronze and copper, with the price of recycled bronze going for about $2.50 per pound and copper for about $3 per pound.



The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery stands as a testament to the struggles African Americans faced in finding a place for their loved ones to be put to rest during times of segregation.



As the community grapples with the loss of its heritage, organizers vow to restore the dignity stolen from the sacred grounds by rebuilding what was lost to preserve history for the generations to come.