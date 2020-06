Micah Fluellen is a 2020 summer design intern. He is from Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from Ohio University where he studied multimedia design and specialized in journalism while also working as a junior motion designer for WOUB Productions. He has also worked in D.C. as a creative design intern from the non-profit the Grassroot Project and as a promotion design intern for C-SPAN in the summer of 2019. His work has been featured in the Washington Post.