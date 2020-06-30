Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Can Congress reform the police?

Nationwide, people are calling for police reform and changes in use-of-force policies in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But Congress can’t seem to decide how to get it done. Will Democrats and Republicans be able to work together to enact effective change?

By Robert Gourley
Maggie Beidelman
June 30, 2020
2:31 PM
Robert Gourley

Robert Gourley is a video journalist with the Los Angeles Times. The native North Carolinian graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a Morehead-Cain Scholar. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards and College Photographer of the Year.