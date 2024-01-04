LA Times Today: Steinbeck’s 1930s sardine boat makes its modern debut
Writer John Steinbeck authored more than 30 books including the literary classics “Of Mice and Men” and “Grapes of Wrath.” But it was his story of a voyage to Baja California, “The Log from the Sea of Cortez,” that made his boat, The Western Flyer, perhaps the most famous fishing vessel to have ever sailed.
Now that boat — nearly destroyed through the years — has a new life. L.A. Times reporter Thomas Curwen wrote about it.
