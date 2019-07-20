Crystal Cathedral, the original evangelical megachurch, has a conversion to Catholicism

Intro: Essential California offers slices of life and the stories shaping the Golden State. Sign up to receive a daily newsletter version in your inbox at latimes.com/essentialcalifornia.

How the famed Crystal Cathedral was reborn as a Catholic church

A stoical Kim Myeong Ho poses for his picture before the newly-renamed Christ Cathedral. (Spencer Grant/Weekend)

On Wednesday, the Crystal Cathedral — a Southern California landmark that has long stood at the intersection of kitsch and postmodernism, just three miles from Disneyland — was officially rededicated by the most unlikely of saviors: the Catholic Church.

When the soaring Philip Johnson-designed megachurch opened in 1980, the Crystal Cathedral was, strictly speaking, neither crystal (the structure is composed of more than 10,000 rectangular panels of glass) nor a cathedral (it housed a televangelist, not a Catholic bishop).

That televangelist — the Crystal Cathedral’s late pastor Robert Schuller — once called the compound a “22-acre shopping center for God.”

Schuller may have been born on an Iowa farm, but he was a California clergyman through and through. And he had a pioneer’s early understanding of the importance of television and off-street parishioner parking for the purposes of ecclesiastical growth.

Dispatched west to the burgeoning suburbs of Orange County with orders to build a new congregation from scratch in 1955, Schuller met his parishioners where they were — in their parked Chevys, Fords and Pontiacs. He preached from atop the tar-papered roof of the snack bar at a rented drive-in movie theater. The then-fledgling church advertised with the slogan “Come as you are, pray in the family car.”

In June 1957, the Rev. Robert Schuller held his Garden Grove Community Church service at the Orange Drive-In. The church had no permanent building and rented the drive-in each Sunday. (Los Angeles Times / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County still had orange groves in 1955, but the suburbs of postwar Southern California were fruitful and multiplied. And Schuller’s success exploded with them.



Television was a natural fit for a pastor fluent in spectacle and the mythology of self, and in 1970, Schuller took his sermons wide with his “Hour of Power” show. By the 1980s, it was the most-watched weekly religious program in living rooms across America.

Forget fire and brimstone, this was a gospel of optimism — or “possibility thinking” — that could later be repackaged into bestselling books. At the peak of his reach, Schuller would preach weekly to as many as 20 million viewers in nearly 180 countries.

Schuller was undoubtedly a visionary and an empire builder, but his ascent was also perfectly timed to coincide with larger societal shifts for Californians in the latter half of the 20th century.

He began his car-culture-centric, drive-in sermons in the fledgling Southern California suburbs during the same year Disneyland opened its doors and Ray Kroc launched his first McDonald’s restaurant. The Crystal Cathedral building was completed in 1980, the same year Rick Warren started Saddleback Church in southern Orange County. There are now more megachurches in California than in any other state, with the majority of those congregations lodged in the suburbs between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Schuller retired in 2006, and his ministry, like many things near and far from God, ended in all of the usual ways. There was the overly aggressive expansion, the aging congregation, a botched line of succession and all of the money owed to creditors. The Crystal Cathedral Ministries filed for bankruptcy in 2010. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange bought the property, which also includes structures designed by Richard Neutra and Richard Meier, two years later.

Schuller died in 2015 at age 88. But his grand creation, now renamed Christ Cathedral, seems to still have an uncanny ability to reflect the changing tides of Southern California. After a two-year, $72.3-million renovation, the cathedral was officially dedicated as the new seat of the Diocese of Orange at a ceremony attended by thousands on Wednesday. The interior looks quite different from the backdrop Americans once saw on their television screens. But Orange County itself looks radically different from the image of affluent homogeneity that has long dominated public consciousness.

The county has been majority-minority for more than a decade, with large immigrant populations from heavily Catholic countries. That same demographic shift has helped fuel the growth of the Diocese of Orange, which broke off from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1976. The Diocese is now home to 1.3 million Catholics, making it the 10th largest in the country.

Starting this weekend, the Christ Cathedral Parish will celebrate Mass in four languages every Sunday: English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Mandarin.

A sign in the alley outside Silver Lake Community Church on June 15 at SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition’s “Saturday Supper” event (Julia Wick / Los Angeles Times)

Regular Angelenos step up amid a homelessness crisis

The late Fred Rogers famously told his television neighbors that when he would see terrible things happening as a boy, his mother would say to him, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

Here in Los Angeles, it is difficult for anyone with half a heart to step outside without being troubled to the bone by the sheer number of people eking out a life in our streets.

You can and should be outraged, and morally pained by the scale of human suffering in our 21st century American city. But some people are also called to action. And, if you look closely, you’ll find the helpers.

“I feel wonderful. God, I can’t tell you,” Susan Samuelson said, sitting outside a Silver Lake church in a fresh set of clothes, with a plate of Mediterranean food from a restaurant balanced on the chair next to her. The 60-year-old has been living on the streets for about a decade. She had just taken her first real shower in “years” in a mobile shower set up in the church parking lot.

Samuelson was one of more than 35 Angelenos who received a clean shower, a hot meal and access to a service provider last month at Saturday Supper, a weekly event organized by the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

SELAH — which stands for Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz, Atwater Village and Hollywood — is a volunteer-led group that focuses on direct action and engagement.

Their work is rooted in a principle that should be obvious, but has instead come to seem almost radical in an increasingly stratified Los Angeles: SELAH members refuse to see the homeless people in their neighborhoods as anything less than full community members, worthy of the same respect and representation afforded to anyone with a roof over their head.

It is difficult to overstate the gargantuan importance of access to showers, both in terms of an individual’s well-being and their ability to function in the broader world with any semblance of dignity. But, in a geographically dispersed county with nearly 59,000 homeless people, access to showers for the unhoused remains abysmally limited.

“When I was homeless in the San Fernando Valley, I began working at a fast-food restaurant. But of course you have to come to work with good hygiene,” Jonathan Oskins recalled. Oskins now works with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, but he spent time living on the streets two decades prior.

He was lucky, in the sense that the bathrooms at that particular Taco Bell happened to be outside the restaurant and around the back, making it a little easier for him to stealthily take a daily “bird bath” in the bathroom sink.

Oskins was eventually able to save up enough money to secure housing and get back on his feet. “But if I had had [access to] a mobile shower, I could have more easily interviewed and more easily sustained my employment without risking losing it,” he said.

The four-stalled mobile shower trailer in the parking lot of Silver Lake Community Church on Saturday was provided by Shower of Hope through a mini-grant from a state mental agency. The grant SELAH received funded a four-week pilot, and the organization is raising money to continue the Saturday Supper program through the rest of the summer.

“We asked the government to do it for a year and they didn’t, so we did it,” SELAH co-founder Nithya Raman explained of the program. SELAH has been advocating for the construction of a drop-in center where homeless individuals could access showers, as well as various other services. The Saturday program is an interim step on the way to ultimately realizing that goal.

Shower of Hope, which has four mobile shower trucks and operates in 14 locations around the Los Angeles area every week, does contract with the city and county, according to executive director Mel Tillekeratne. But Tillekeratne said that four other weekly locations are operated by community and religious groups, including a father-son team that runs a Thursday morning shower operation at a Huntington Park church.

Though he has long been involved in homeless advocacy work, Tillekeratne himself was working full time in the private sector as a property manager until last June.

SELAH board member Mike O’Shea told me that there’s a running joke that people call SELAH “TV writers against homelessness,” because there are so many TV writers deeply involved with the group.

O’Shea, who himself writes for “Chicago Fire,” made clear that the joke sort of misrepresents the group, especially because the vast majority of SELAH members are not, in fact, television writers.

But that’s the thing about the helpers — in what feels, for many Angelenos, like a vacuum of formal leadership around our most urgent crisis, the regular people stepping up take all forms.

SELAH’s Saturday Suppers are just one program of many, but you can learn more about volunteering and supporting them at www.selahnhc.org. Shower of Hope also needs about 70 volunteers a week at its various locations, learn more at www.theshowerofhope.org.

A Manson murder house is for sale. That’s a challenge, especially this year

LAPD outside the Los Feliz house in 1969 after Manson murder (Getty)

Rare is the real estate listing that really means it when characterizing a home as “truly, one of a kind.”

But there is no other place like 3311 Waverly Drive in Los Feliz.

Robert Giambalvo, the Redfin listing agent, described the property over the phone in perfectly formulated servings of real-estate speak: The location is “private Los Feliz,” the views are “spectacular,” and the property is “amazing.” Giambalvo also refers, precisely and without straying in wording, to “the event that happened 50 years ago.”

On Aug. 10, 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in this two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath Los Feliz home, a night after a pregnant Sharon Tate and four others were beaten, stabbed and shot 11 miles across town on Cielo Drive in Benedict Canyon. The city was seized with terror after the murders. Hollywood stars went into hiding, and the price of guard dogs jumped sevenfold.

The deep psychological imprint that the Charles Manson family murders left on Los Angeles and the world is undisputed, and already the topic of endless reams of paper and ink. But what of the houses themselves? What does the real estate market look like for famous sites of notoriety?

“It’s just such a calm, peaceful, serene environment that I don’t think anybody cares about what happened a long time ago,” Giambalvo said.

Under California civil code, sellers are required to disclose if a death — natural or otherwise — occurred in a home within the last three years, but they are not required to volunteer the information if the death falls outside that time frame. (For a small fee, the website DiedinHouse.com will scrape millions of public and private records to reveal whether anyone has died at a given address. The $11.99 per-search charge also includes meth lab- and fire-related records.)

Giambalvo said that despite not being legally obligated to inform potential buyers of the home’s dark past, he “put on the MLS that this is formerly known as the LaBianca house, and to do research before showing.”

“We don’t want somebody to go into escrow and find out 10 days, 15 days later that there was the event that happened 50 years ago. And then they don’t want to buy it because of that,” he explained. “We just wanted people to make offers with their eyes wide open.”

The LaBianca house has changed hands several times since 1969 and last sold in 1998. Giambalvo said that current owners are looking to downsize as they prepare for retirement.

The house is priced at $1.98 million, which, according to Giambalvo, is intentionally just below market value. “The event that happened 50 years ago is going to eliminate some of the market. And also, it’s a good strategy to market all homes a little bit below market value to get increased interest,” he said.

Randall Bell — chief executive of Landmark Research and an expert in the valuation and sales of properties that have been scarred by scandal or tragedy — said that crime scene stigma typically, but not always, “lasts approximately five to seven years” for a property.

“Nobody can forget Charles Manson — at least in our lifetimes. But in terms of it having a material impact on real estate, I don’t think so,” Bell explained over email, in response to a question about whether the renewed attention focused on the 50th anniversary of the Manson murders could affect the sale price so many years after the fact.

And, as Bell explained, “hot housing markets can amplify the ‘forgiveness-factor’ that the market has for properties with a troubled past.”

Giambalvo didn’t seem worried. “The first showings were yesterday, and I already have several people telling me that their clients are preparing to make an offer,” the real estate agent said.

