Arson suspected in fast-moving San Pedro brush fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fast-moving fire swept through several acres of brush Saturday afternoon in San Pedro near the Harbor Freeway.

The fire, which was initially reported as a garbage fire, began about 5:45 p.m. in thick vegetation behind a cul-de-sac of homes in the 900 block North Gaffey Place, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters scrambled to protect four nearby homes, and the blaze temporarily closed a freeway off-ramp that spilled onto Gaffey Street, a main north-south thoroughfare through the city.

At the fire’s peak, more than 100 firefighters and 19 companies were called to the scene, Stewart said.

By 7:15 p.m., the fire had been knocked down with the help of water-dropping helicopters. Sgt. Andrew Hudlett of LAPD’s Harbor Division confirmed that a male suspect had been arrested but did not provide additional details about the man.

The fire is estimated to have burned about three acres of brush. No injuries or damage was reported.