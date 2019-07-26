Several sharks spotted off San Clemente, forcing closure of beach

Shark sightings near El Portal Beach on Friday afternoon forced the closure of about a mile of San Clemente shoreline.

Two surfers spotted multiple sharks outside the surf zone about 2:45 p.m., San Clemente Marine Safety Officer Nick Jiugni said.

Two to three of the sharks appeared to be about 5 feet long and one was about 10 feet, prompting the closure of the beach at the well-known “204” surf spot until 7 p.m., he said.

After that, if no other sharks are spotted, beachgoers will be advised about the shark sightings and told to swim at their own risk, Jiugni said.