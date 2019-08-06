Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Hiker found dead at Circle X Ranch in Santa Monica Mountains

By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Aug. 6, 2019
6:58 PM
A hiker was found dead Tuesday afternoon at the Circle X Ranch after she got separated from her group at the former Boy Scout camp in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Capt. Eric Hatlee of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the agency received a call about 2:30 p.m. from someone in the hiker’s group who said she had been missing for about two hours.

A deputy arrived and soon found the hiker’s body. He started lifesaving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death is unknown.

Circle X Ranch sits above Malibu near Boney Mountain, according to the National Park Service. Visitors can hike to Sandstone Peak, the highest point in the Santa Monica Mountains, or along one of the many other trails in the area.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
