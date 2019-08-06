Man arrested after online threat targets Bernie Sanders rally

A man was arrested Monday after he posted an online threat ahead of a Bernie Sanders’ campaign rally, Long Beach police said. The Democratic presidential candidate is holding the rally in the city at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department arrested Jose Rafael Guzman, 27, of Huntington Park. He was booked on suspicion of criminal threats and threatening a public officer, and was being held on $50,000 bail at the Long Beach City Jail.

“We take all potential threats of violence very seriously and thoroughly investigate all reported incidents,” Police Chief Robert Luna said. “Our department will remain vigilant and continue to be visible to ensure the safety of our community.”

Long Beach Police would not offer further details about the substance of the threats. In light of recent mass shootings, the Police Department has scheduled extra patrols in the city and is planning to increase security in high-visibility areas.