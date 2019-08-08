‘Pure hate’ drove attacker who killed 4 in Orange County, but motive still unclear, police say

Investigators are trying to determine what led a man to embark on a deadly rampage across two Orange County cities on Wednesday, fatally stabbing four people and wounding two others.

The spate of violence is one of the worst Orange County has experienced in recent years.

“I’ve been a police officer for 30 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever seen a suspect kill four people and stab others,” Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney said. “It’s pure evil.”

Authorities say the attacks appear to have begun as robberies, but added that “pure hate” may also be a potential motive. At this point in their investigation, authorities said, the attacks don’t appear to be racially motivated.

The rampage began with a residential burglary in Garden Grove shortly after 4 p.m. and quickly evolved into a series of random stabbings that terrorized Garden Grove and Santa Ana over a two-hour span before a suspect, a 33-year-old man, was taken into custody outside a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Four men were killed and a 44-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were wounded in the attacks. Authorities have not released their names. Detectives do not believe the suspect knew any of the people he attacked, said Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney.

The investigation began when two people came home to find that their apartment on Jentges Avenue in Garden Grove had been ransacked. As police were responding to the burglary, they got a call reporting that a man armed with a gun had just robbed a nearby bakery at 13040 Chapman Avenue. The man fled in a silver Mercedes, police said.

Police allege the suspect returned to the apartment complex about 5 p.m. and stabbed two men. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground outside an apartment and another man lying inside. Both had been stabbed several times. One man died at the scene and the other was taken to a trauma center where he later died, Whitney said.

Forty minutes later, police allege the suspect walked inside a check cashing business, called Cash & More, on Harbor Boulevard threatened a customer and stole cash. Witnesses managed to take down the suspect’s license plate number.

The man then tried to rob the Best One Insurance Agency at 12843 Harbor Blvd. in Garden Grove about 6:05 p.m. Inside, he attacked a 54-year-old employee, confronting her with a machete-style knife, Whitney said.

“This female employee was very brave; this guy was armed with knives,” Whitney said. “She fought as best as she could against this armed suspect and sustained multiple stab wounds.”

The woman was taken to a hospital; she is expected to survive.

Next, about 6:10 p.m., the man pulled up to a gas station at Harbor Boulevard and Banner Drive in Garden Grove and attacked a man pumping gas, stabbing him in the back and almost cutting off the man’s nose, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect then drove south on Harbor Boulevard, stopping at a Subway sandwich shop in Santa Ana where he killed a man, authorities said.

He then went across the street and attacked a security guard at the 7-Eleven, stabbing and killing him. The man took the security guard’s gun and walked outside, where he was arrested.

“You see this once in a career,” Whitney said.