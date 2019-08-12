Long Beach hip-hop artist shot and killed in weekend dispute

A Long Beach reggae and hip-hop artist who had worked with the bands Sublime and Slightly Stoopid was shot and killed following a dispute in Long Beach late Saturday night, according to police and his official fan page.

Toko Tasi “was taken away from this Earth by senseless violence,” on Saturday, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

In a news release issued over the weekend, the Long Beach Police Department said a man was shot and killed following a dispute near West Willow Street and Eucalyptus Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities would not confirm the identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspected gunman fled on foot, according to the release. Police did not offer a description of the shooter, and it was not clear what led to the dispute.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A memorial post on Facebook described Tasi as a “lover of all things music, who lived life to the fullest,” and promised benefit shows would be scheduled in Long Beach.

Tasi had released two albums since 2007. His debut featured previously unreleased vocals from Bradley Nowell, the singer of famed Long Beach-born ska act Sublime who died in 1996.

Tasi also had appeared on the song “Shoobie” with San Diego-based Slightly Stoopid in the mid-2000s.

His most recent album, “Rise Ta Shine,” was released in 2017.