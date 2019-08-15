Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

It’s Nipsey Hussle’s birthday and that could mean big crowds. Here’s what you need to know

People walk in front of a mural of Nipsey Hussle
Crowds are expected to gather near Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store Thursday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Angel Jennings
Cindy Chang
Aug. 15, 2019
5 AM
Share

Had he lived, Thursday would’ve been the 34th birthday of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.

While there are no official public events scheduled to celebrate the occasion in Los Angeles, many are expecting large crowds to flock to a strip mall at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, the site of Hussle’s store, the Marathon Clothing.

“You know how when you go to auntie’s house and nobody really knows what’s going up, but everybody pops up?” LaPaul Lane, 33, said Wednesday, standing in a parking lot near the strip mall.

“That’s what it is going to be like here,” Steve Barbee of L.A. Hood Life Tours explained.

Advertisement

“Everybody knows it’s his birthday and they will be here,” said Barbee, 54. “Everybody, within themselves, will make it an event.”

Hussle’s family turned down proposals for a public celebration, choosing instead to mourn privately, David Gross, a family friend and Hussle’s business partner, told The Times. And visitors can no longer take pictures outside the store where Hussle was living out his dreams.

Earlier this month, an 8-foot-high fence wrapped with green fabric was erected around the parking lot and store in preparation for what the lot’s owner has said will be “Nipsey Hussle Tower.” But fans can still pose for selfies next to two larger-than-life murals of Hussle in an alley off the strip mall on the wall of Fatburger.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was killed in broad daylight outside of the Marathon Clothing on March 31. Two other men were wounded in the shooting. Police have said he was killed over a personal dispute. Eric Holder, 29, has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and other charges.

Advertisement

Official and unofficial memorial services in the days after Hussle’s death drew thousands of mourners to South L.A. — one that became chaotic as people scattered and trampled others amid rumors of gunfire.

City leaders hope that any crowd on Thursday is much calmer.

“I hope that individuals will respect Nipsey Hussle’s family’s wishes to mourn privately during this time,” Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson said in a statement. “Grief is difficult and takes many forms. The best way for us to honor Nipsey’s legacy and what he stood for is to cherish and preserve our community.”

Cmdr. Al Labrada of the LAPD’s South Bureau said his officers are ready to respond to any issues at the strip mall. But since there are no official events planned, the LAPD has not beefed up staffing for Thursday.

“As long as people behave and enjoy themselves, we’re happy,” he said.

CaliforniaMusic
Angel Jennings
Follow Us
Angel Jennings is a reporter for the Metro section of the Los Angeles Times. She covers issues that affect residents in South Los Angeles. Since joining The Times in 2011, Jennings has written for the Business section and covered education. She is a native of Washington, D.C., and graduated from the University of Nebraska.
Cindy Chang
Follow Us
Cindy Chang covers the Los Angeles Police Department. She came to The Times in 2012, first covering immigration and ethnic communities before moving to the L.A. County sheriff’s beat. Previously, she was at the New Orleans Times-Picayune, where she was the lead writer for a series on Louisiana prisons that won several national awards. A graduate of Yale University and NYU School of Law, she began her journalism career at the Pasadena Star-News.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement