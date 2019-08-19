Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Police investigate homicide at Cal State Fullerton on first day of classes

CSUF
The Cal State Fullerton library
(Glenn Koenig/ Los Angeles Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Aug. 19, 2019
10:33 AM
Police are responding to a homicide on the Cal State Fullerton campus Monday morning, which was the the first day of classes.

A man with black hair, black pants and a black shirt assaulted someone with a deadly weapon at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot near the College Park building, campus police said. The man was last seen headed toward the Marriott area.

“Do not confront suspect,” the Cal State Fullerton Police Department said.

It’s unclear whether the victim was a student, the Fullerton Police Department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (714) 738-8600.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
