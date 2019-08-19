Police investigate homicide at Cal State Fullerton on first day of classes

Police are responding to a homicide on the Cal State Fullerton campus Monday morning, which was the the first day of classes.

A man with black hair, black pants and a black shirt assaulted someone with a deadly weapon at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot near the College Park building, campus police said. The man was last seen headed toward the Marriott area.

“Do not confront suspect,” the Cal State Fullerton Police Department said.

It’s unclear whether the victim was a student, the Fullerton Police Department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (714) 738-8600.

