Cal State Fullerton stabbing: Hunt for attacker stretches into second day

As the search for a man suspected of fatally stabbing a Cal State Fullerton employee in a campus parking lot stretches into a second day, investigators are preparing to release photos of a car they believe is linked to the suspect. They hope release of the photos will help lead them to the assailant.

The suspect, a man in his 20s with black hair, was last seen Monday morning running toward the Marriott area near Langsdorf Drive and Nutwood Avenue after the stabbing. Authorities combed the area with the help of police dogs but did not locate the attacker, according to Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus.

The investigation began about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Officers responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the lot near the College Park building found Steven Shek Keung Chan of Hacienda Heights inside a silver Infiniti, severely wounded.

Chan, 57, was bleeding from his head and had been stabbed multiple times. Paramedics performed lifesaving measures, but Chan died at the scene, Radus said.

Advertisement

Chan served as Cal State Fullerton’s director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education from 2009 until he retired in 2017. He returned to the campus in early 2019 to work as a special consultant.

“I did not have the honor of knowing Steven personally or working with him directly, but over the past few hours, in providing a shoulder to lean on for those who were close to him, it is clear that he was beloved for his commitment to and passion for both Cal State Fullerton and our Titan Family,” Cal State Fullerton President Fram Virjee said in a letter to the campus community.

Investigators suspect Chan was targeted but have not identified a motive in the attack. Campus police were not aware of any threats toward Chan, Radus said.

“We don’t believe there is a random stabber on the loose at this particular time,” he added.

Advertisement

Police found an “incendiary device” near Chan’s vehicle, which authorities said provided evidence to support that he was targeted in the attack. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate a backpack that had been found under Chan’s car.

Radus described the “crude” incendiary device as “something capable of starting a fire.” The device was not activated. It had to be set off manually.

The stabbing frightened many on the campus on what was the first day of the university’s academic year. Cal State Fullerton employees peered at the scene as they carried their lunches back to the College Park office from restaurants across the street.

Lydia Jimenez, a 72-year-old a medical assistant, arrived at her office building across from the parking lot just as police pulled up. She told her colleagues to stay indoors.

“I told them, ‘There’s somebody dead out there,’” she said.

She didn’t leave her office building for hours, fearing that the assailant could still be nearby.