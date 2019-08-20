Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Vandalized robot in Hayward may solve mystery of its own attack

A young person in a parking garage
An Aug. 3 photo taken by the Knightscope K5 robot shows a young man running up moments before the robot was pushed over, police said.
(Hayward Police Department)
By Associated Press
Aug. 20, 2019
8:41 PM
A 400-pound security robot that was knocked over by a vandal last month in Hayward, Calif., may help bring its attacker to justice.

The Hayward Police Department on Tuesday released images of the suspect that the Knightscope K5 robot captured before it was damaged.

The 5-foot robot, described by police as an “R2D2" figure, was guarding a parking garage when it was pushed over Aug. 3.

K5’s photos show a young man in a black T-shirt and jeans running up moments before the attack.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The company that built the robot, Knightscope, tells the Fresno Bee that the robot is expected to make “a full and speedy recovery.”

