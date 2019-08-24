Two Expo Line stops in downtown Los Angeles reopened Saturday

Two stops along the downtown stretch of Metro’s Expo Line that were closed for construction work over the summer reopened for business Saturday, officials said.

The Expo Line platform at the 7th Street/Metro Center station and at the Pico station were closed in June because of a $350 million renovation of the Blue Line, which includes track upgrades to improve efficiency and reliability. The Blue Line, which shares tracks with the Expo line, runs from downtown to Long Beach and remains partially closed.

“The reopening of the two Expo Line stations in downtown Los Angeles is a step forward as we strive to complete the New Blue Improvements Project,” Metro Board Chair and Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. said. “I want to thank the Expo Line riders for their patience during this construction process.”

Meanwhile, construction continues on the Blue Line’s northern segment between Compton Station and 7th Street/Metro Center. Three Metro bus lines — the 860 Express, 863 Select and 864 Local shuttles — will continue to replace train service until late September 2019.

More information about the Blue Line Improvements Project can be found online at metro.net/newblue.