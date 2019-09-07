Sister of Kawhi Leonard arrested in connection with deadly robbery of elderly woman

The sister of Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and another woman were arrested and charged with the robbery and beating death of an 84-year-old woman at a Southern California casino.

A relative of Leonard confirmed that Kimesha Williams, 35, is the NBA forward’s sister, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Williams and Candace Townsel, 39, both of Moreno Valley, have been charged with first-degree murder and robbery, said Mike Vasquez, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokesman. He would not confirm if she was related to Leonard.

Afaf Anis Assad, of Long Beach, was killed in an attack at the Pechanga Resort Casino on Aug. 31, authorities said. A witness told investigators that Williams and Townsel followed Assad into the bathroom, assaulted her and stole her purse.

Assad died Wednesday, authorities said.

Williams, whose bail was originally set at $1 million, is now being held without bail at the Indio Jail, Vasquez said. A sheriff’s investigator sought the bail enhancement because authorities believed Williams had the means to make bail.

Williams was booked on Tuesday and her next court date is Sept. 19, Vasquez said.

Leonard, whose basketball career took off at Martin Luther King High in Riverside, led the Toronto Raptors to an NBA championship earlier this year before signing with the L.A. Clippers.