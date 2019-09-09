Body of missing 9-year-old autistic boy found in Inglewood swimming pool, police say

The body of a 9-year-old autistic boy was found late Sunday, just hours after police requested the public’s help in finding him.

Inglewood police posted a bulletin on Twitter at 7:51 p.m. Sunday describing Zavire Dion Portis with hopes that someone would spot him. The bulletin indicated that the boy could not speak and was last seen Sunday afternoon at Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood.

Police said the boy had walked away from his mother’s parked vehicle.

According to media reports, the boy’s mother told police she pulled over at the park to get a drink of water and that the boy was gone when she returned. At about 9:50 p.m., Inglewood Police Lt. Neil Cochran confirmed to news outlets that Zavire’s body had been found in a park pool.

Advertisement

“Some neighbors came by and they noticed the child at the bottom of the pool and they ran over and told us,” Cochran told CBS2. “Officers dove in and got him.”

An Inglewood Police Department spokesman could not immediately be reached for more information.

City News Service contributed to this report.