Advertisement
California

Former LAPD reserve officer and his brother charged with insurance fraud over Bentley crash

The Bentley Continental GTC V8 on display at the Dream Car exposition.
The Bentley Continental GTC V8 on display at the Dream Car exposition, which is part of the Brussels Motor Show on Jan. 9, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.
(Didier Messens / Getty Images)
By Kaitlyn HuamaniStaff Writer 

A former Los Angeles Police Department reserve officer and his brother have been charged with insurance fraud after prosecutors say they misrepresented details in a more than $200,000 insurance claim related to a Bentley crash in January 2023.

Eric Benjamin “Ben” Halem, 37, a former full-time LAPD officer and ex-reserve officer, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of insurance fraud on Friday. His brother Jacob Halem, 32, also pleaded not guilty to a count of insurance fraud, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Eric Halem’s car rental company, Drive LA, boasts a fleet of rare, luxury vehicles, including a 2020 Bentley Continental GT. The California Department of Insurance said in a news release on Friday that Eric Halem told his insurance company that his brother had borrowed the vehicle and crashed it on Jan. 5, 2023.

Advertisement
Person dresses in bear costume, “attacks” car in elaborate insurance fraud scheme

California

They said a bear attacked their Rolls Royce. But the real culprit was even stranger

Four Los Angeles residents are accused of creating videos of a fake bear ravaging pricey automobiles to cash in on the insurance money.

But the department’s investigation revealed that the Bentley had been rented by a Drive LA client and that the renter crashed the vehicle three days before the brothers claimed Jacob crashed it.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the accident scene involving the rental driver and documented the vehicle’s damage with body camera footage, the insurance department said in its release.

After the rental driver’s insurance claim was denied because of a lack of proper coverage, Eric Halem filed a fraudulent claim with his insurance company on his personal policy, misrepresenting details of the accident, authorities allege.

Advertisement

An attorney representing Jacob Halem did not immediately return a request for comment. It is not clear if Eric Halem has an attorney.

Video showed someone driving a Polaris Slingshot through a darkened road at night, blasting hip-hop music. The video cuts to someone doing donuts in the vehicle while another person films it. The next scene shows a BMW slamming into the front of the Slingshot. The man filming it says "oops." =

California

A smashed Polaris Slingshot, friends inside the CHP. How investigators unraveled an insurance plot

Fifteen people, including a California Highway Patrol employee, were charged this month with participating in a scheme to defraud insurance companies.

The department of insurance alleges that Eric Halem claimed his brother had been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, which they said was on Jan. 5, 2023. They submitted what the department called “staged photographs” of the damaged Bentley on a tow truck.

Insurance department investigators said the damage in the photos the brothers submitted was identical to the damage captured on body camera footage from the renter’s crash three days earlier.

Advertisement

Authorities allege Jacob Halem provided a false statement to the insurance company investigator to corroborate his brother’s claim.

It isn’t clear if the insurance company paid for the car to be fixed. The department of insurance said the “total potential loss” from the claim was $229,283.

Eric Halem was removed as a reserve officer with LAPD in March, according to a department spokesperson.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & CourtsBreaking News
Kaitlyn Huamani

Kaitlyn Huamani is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously interned with The Times’ Entertainment and Arts section and with the entertainment section at the Associated Press. She also interned at People Magazine as a part of the American Society of Magazine Editors’ internship program. A New Jersey native, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Arsonist in the Crowd

    John Orr was a renowned fire investigator who was also a prolific arsonist, and whose thinly veiled novel helped to convict him. In this episode we hear from the fire captain who first suspected him—and from Orr himself.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: The Girardi Scandal Uncovered

    Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: As Trump Slashes Renewable Energy, Is Nuclear the Future?

    Sammy Roth visits America’s second-largest nuclear plant, Arizona’s Palo Verde Generating Station, and sits down with three experts to explore the pros and cons of atomic energy.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement