Timeline: How UC President Janet Napolitano confronted the big issues

Janet Napolitano emerged in July of 2013 as a surprise choice to lead the University of California. At the time, Napolitano headed the office of Homeland Security in the Obama administration. She also had previously served as governor of Arizona. In that state, she was regarded as a strong supporter of education but did not have a background as an academic.

She arrived as the system’s first female president and arguably the first politician to hold the position, which oversees a roughly $36.5-billion system of 10 campuses, five medical centers and three affiliated national laboratories with about 280,000 students. Her pick marked the evolution of the job into one that unapologetically focused on fundraising and advocacy as well as administrative leadership.

When she took the helm, the sprawling system faced the lingering strains of the 2008 recession while trying to maintain the resources and staff required of a world-class institution. Those challenges remain.

Napolitano said she viewed her $570,000-a-year job as being primarily “a huge public advocate for higher ed.”

Here’s a look at the tenure of Napolitano, who announced her resignation Wednesday.