Drive-time drag: Weekend closures on westbound 60 Freeway start Friday, run through mid-November

Heads-up, weekend road warriors: Closures on the westbound 60 Freeway start Friday night and will last through mid-November.

No westbound traffic will be allowed on the 60 from Ontario to Riverside between the 15 Freeway and the 60/91/215 junction for seven weekends, according to the California Department of Transportation. Lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays. Road work will not be done Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 8-11.

Three bridges in Chino also are being replaced over the next several months as part of the so-called 60 Swarm projects. Replacements will occur at Pipeline, Benson and Monte Vista avenues.

A map shows suggested detours while work continues on the 60 Freeway. (Caltrans)

The repairs are part of a $134-million project to replace 18 miles of deteriorating pavement and stripe lanes from Ontario to Riverside. The work includes $16.9 million in funding from SB 1 and the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Advertisement

“We’re asking people to avoid the area and use alternate freeways,” said Terri Kasinga, Caltrans’ chief of public and media affairs at District 8.

Kasinga compared the impact of the weekend closures to “ Carmageddon ,” a highway expansion project that shut down the 405 Freeway in 2011, prompting residents to avoid what was expected to be a traffic nightmare. That closure lasted only 55 hours.

Motorists are advised to use the 91 and 10 freeways to avoid delays during repairs.

The remainder of work will be completed through the fall of 2021.