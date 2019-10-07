Uber driver suffers heart attack after fending off knife-wielding passenger

An Uber driver is in a medically induced coma following an altercation with a knife-wielding passenger in Sacramento last month, officials said.

Joseph McVey had a heart attack after fending off an attack by 43-year-old Cedric Jeter inside McVey’s car on Sept. 29, according to Sacramento police. Jeter was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

Police said the men began arguing after reaching Jeter’s destination. When officers arrived around 10 p.m., Jeter was swinging a knife at McVey, authorities said.

Police said McVey had no visible injuries when he gave his victim statement. It was not immediately clear when McVey suffered the heart attack.

Advertisement

McVey’s wife, Hollie, said her husband had been driving for Uber for only a couple of months before the attack.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. McVey and his family. As soon as we were able to get in contact with a family member, we immediately reached out to offer our support. We stand ready to cooperate with the police in their investigation,” Uber said in a prepared statement.