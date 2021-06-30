MLB could discipline Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer but would need more than allegation

Major League Baseball was made aware of a woman’s assault allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Tuesday night. Whether MLB will discipline Bauer depends on what happens next.

MLB can place Bauer on paid administrative leave for up to seven days without an agreement with the players’ association, but that would require more than an allegation, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly. The league would need evidence or corroboration.

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave in May 2019, the day after he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery. The arrest was considered evidence. Urías was reinstated seven days later; extending the leave would have required an agreement with the union. In June 2019, Los Angeles city prosecutors said they wouldn’t file misdemeanor charges against him. Urías was suspended for 20 games under MLB’s domestic violence policy in August after the league conducted its investigation.

Bauer is being investigated over an incident that allegedly occurred on or about May 16 in Pasadena. Lt. Bill Grisafe of the Pasadena Police Department said officials opened an investigation a few weeks ago and could not provide more information about the allegation. Court records show a woman filed a restraining order against Bauer on Tuesday.

Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, denied any wrongdoing by his client. He said the assault claim stems from a consensual relationship between Bauer and the woman beginning in April.

Bauer is scheduled to next pitch Sunday against the Washington Nationals.