Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Woman killed, suspect shot at home of former ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely

Ron Ely as Tarzan
American actor Ron Ely plays the title role in an episode of the TV series “Tarzan,” circa 1967.
(Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Oct. 16, 2019
11:33 AM
Share
SANTA BARBARA — 

A woman was killed at the Santa Barbara County home of former “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely and sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect, authorities say.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s office statement does not identify any of those involved but notes that a disabled elderly man living at the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The deaths occurred Tuesday night in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.

Authorities say a 911 call after 8 p.m. reported a family disturbance and deputies found a woman who was the victim of an apparent homicide.

Advertisement

The statement says deputies located a suspect on the property and fired in response to an unspecified threat.

The 81-year-old Ely starred in a 1960s TV version of the Tarzan story.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement