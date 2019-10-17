Body found in trunk of car in Anaheim

A body was found wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of a car Thursday near Gypsum Canyon Road in Anaheim.

The Anaheim Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a suspicious-circumstances call, according to the agency.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the California Highway Patrol notified police about 10:45 a.m. about a suspicious car parked on Santa Ana Canyon Road, west of Gypsum Canyon Road, near the junction for state highways 91 and 241.

Detectives and forensics personnel were busy throughout the afternoon working the area as a crime scene. About 6:30 p.m., detectives finished processing the outside scene, and the car was towed to the coroner’s office for processing.

Later in the evening, authorities confirmed that they had discovered a body, and anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact authorities.