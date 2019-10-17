Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Body found in trunk of car in Anaheim

Authorities discovered a body in the trunk of a car Thursday in Anaheim.
(KTLA)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Oct. 17, 2019
10:36 PM
A body was found wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of a car Thursday near Gypsum Canyon Road in Anaheim.

The Anaheim Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a suspicious-circumstances call, according to the agency.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the California Highway Patrol notified police about 10:45 a.m. about a suspicious car parked on Santa Ana Canyon Road, west of Gypsum Canyon Road, near the junction for state highways 91 and 241.

Detectives and forensics personnel were busy throughout the afternoon working the area as a crime scene. About 6:30 p.m., detectives finished processing the outside scene, and the car was towed to the coroner’s office for processing.

Later in the evening, authorities confirmed that they had discovered a body, and anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact authorities.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
