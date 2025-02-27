No foul play suspected after Gene Hackman, wife, dog found dead, officials said
- Share via
-
Authorities are investigating the deaths of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog at their home in New Mexico but do not suspect foul play.
Their bodies were discovered in Santa Fe Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check, officials said.
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said they discovered Hackman, 95, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, and the dog.
The office said a full investigation is underway and that no cause of death has been established.
Actor Gene Hackman got his break in “Bonnie and Clyde” and rose to stardom in “The French Connection.” He was 95.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican that it was unclear when the couple died.
The NBC station in New Mexico reported a neighbor had called authorities out of concern about their welfare.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.