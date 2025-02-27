Advertisement
California

No foul play suspected after Gene Hackman, wife, dog found dead, officials said

Gene Hackman in 2003
Actor Gene Hackman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 19, 2003.
(MARK J. TERRILL / Associated Press)

Authorities are investigating the deaths of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog at their home in New Mexico but do not suspect foul play.

Their bodies were discovered in Santa Fe Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check, officials said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said they discovered Hackman, 95, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, and the dog.

Advertisement

The office said a full investigation is underway and that no cause of death has been established.

Raquel Welch, Cloris Leachman, named best supporting actress and Gene Hackman at the 1971 Academy Awards presented March 27, 1972 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Obituaries

Gene Hackman, two-time Oscar winner, dies at 95

Actor Gene Hackman got his break in “Bonnie and Clyde” and rose to stardom in “The French Connection.” He was 95.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican that it was unclear when the couple died.

The NBC station in New Mexico reported a neighbor had called authorities out of concern about their welfare.

More to Read

CaliforniaEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement