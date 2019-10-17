Fire west of Santa Barbara shuts down part of the 101 Freeway

A wind-driven 50-acre brush fire burning west of Santa Barbara has prompted evacuations and the closure of a section of the 101 Freeway.

The Real fire is burning east of the El Capitan campground.

Residents are being evacuated along the coast between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota, about 30 miles west of Santa Barbara.

The California Highway Patrol closed the 101 Freeway in both directions, closing northbound lanes at Las Varas and southbound lanes near Refugio State Beach.

Firefighters are facing windy conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s south coast and mountain region until 11 a.m. Friday. The area could see north winds of up to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph.

The winds are expected to increase Thursday night and could remain through Sunday, with critical fire danger forecast for much of Santa Barbara County.

