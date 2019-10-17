Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Fire west of Santa Barbara shuts down part of the 101 Freeway

Real fire in Santa Barbara County
The Real fire broke out Thursday afternoon near the El Capitan campground in Santa Barbara County.
(California Highway Patrol)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Oct. 17, 2019
6:10 PM
A wind-driven 50-acre brush fire burning west of Santa Barbara has prompted evacuations and the closure of a section of the 101 Freeway.

The Real fire is burning east of the El Capitan campground.

Residents are being evacuated along the coast between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota, about 30 miles west of Santa Barbara.

The California Highway Patrol closed the 101 Freeway in both directions, closing northbound lanes at Las Varas and southbound lanes near Refugio State Beach.

Firefighters are facing windy conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s south coast and mountain region until 11 a.m. Friday. The area could see north winds of up to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph.

The winds are expected to increase Thursday night and could remain through Sunday, with critical fire danger forecast for much of Santa Barbara County.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
