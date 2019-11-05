LAUSD guide: How to get into a magnet school or specialized programs in Los Angeles

I’ve heard about a ‘point system.’ What is it?

The point system applies only to the magnet application process. Students are given points over the course of their school years for a number of factors, including whether they have attended or have been rejected from a magnet school, or have a sibling already attending the magnet school to which they are applying.

When the application deadline closes, district officials look at the total number of points for each applicant. Students with the most points are accepted until the spots are filled. If they reach a group of students with the same number of points and not enough spots for all, a lottery is held among those students. Students can be put on wait lists after seats are filled. Points are not based on grades or tests scores.

Here are the point categories and how a student collects them:

(Los Angeles Unified School District)

It is important to understand how to collect points if a student wants to attend a high-demand school like Community Magnet Charter, Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies or Valley Alternative Magnet. Savvy parents have learned how to accumulate the points needed. Parents who are new to the process should not be deterred — even the most in-demand magnets often reach deep into their waiting lists every year. You can call the school’s magnet coordinator to ask for your place in line, and the likelihood of getting a spot.