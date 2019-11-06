One dead, two injured in shooting at Church’s Chicken restaurant in San Diego

A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at a Church’s Chicken in Otay Mesa on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. at the fast food restaurant at Del Sol and Picador boulevards, San Diego Police Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

Officers at the scene reported that a man went into the restaurant, placed an food order and then opened fire, Gibson said, citing information he heard over police radio. It appeared that at least one of the victims was a Church’s Chicken employee.

At least two ambulances and one San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engine went to the scene, according to an online Fire-Rescue Department incident log. One of the victims, a 28-year-old woman, died at a hospital. The other two victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect was described as a thin, black man who was last seen wearing a blue Chargers beanie, red sunglasses and a dark sweater. He may have fled the area in a blue car.

A San Diego Police officers sealsoff the area around a Church’s Chicken restaurant in Otay Mesa. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.