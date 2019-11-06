Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

One dead, two injured in shooting at Church’s Chicken restaurant in San Diego

sd_me_churchs_x001.jpg
A San Diego police officer questions a witness after the shooting at a Church’s Chicken restaurant in Otay Mesa.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. at the fast food restaurant in Otay Mesa

By Alex Riggins
Lyndsay Winkley
Nov. 6, 2019
7:51 PM
Share
OTAY MESA — 

A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at a Church’s Chicken in Otay Mesa on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. at the fast food restaurant at Del Sol and Picador boulevards, San Diego Police Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

Officers at the scene reported that a man went into the restaurant, placed an food order and then opened fire, Gibson said, citing information he heard over police radio. It appeared that at least one of the victims was a Church’s Chicken employee.

471930-w1-sd-me-g-church’s-chicken-shooting-map.jpg

At least two ambulances and one San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engine went to the scene, according to an online Fire-Rescue Department incident log. One of the victims, a 28-year-old woman, died at a hospital. The other two victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

The suspect was described as a thin, black man who was last seen wearing a blue Chargers beanie, red sunglasses and a dark sweater. He may have fled the area in a blue car.

sd_me_churchs_x002.jpg
A San Diego Police officers sealsoff the area around a Church’s Chicken restaurant in Otay Mesa.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Updates:
10:59 PM, Nov. 06, 2019: This story was updated with additional information and a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.
California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alex Riggins
Follow Us
Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.
Lyndsay Winkley
Follow Us
Lyndsay Winkley joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in July 2012 and covers crime and public safety news. She previously covered Del Mar and the fairgrounds as well as other North County news. Before joining the U-T, Lyndsay worked for several South County Patch sites. A graduate of SDSU, she was recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and the California College Media Association for her college work in investigative and breaking news.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement