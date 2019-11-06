Mt. San Jacinto College on lockdown after reports of man with a gun

Mt. San Jacinto College was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a man with a gun was seen on campus, authorities said.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, the college said in an alert on its website. As of 10 a.m., students and staff were still being told to shelter in place while law enforcement officials searched the campus.

Authorities received a report about a man with a gun at the college shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

#SanJacinto



At 9:27 AM, we received reports of a man with a gun at the Mt. San Jacinto College. The campus is on lockdown and we have several LE personnel on scene. Stay out of area and follow LE’s instructions. This is a fluid situation and no reports of injuries at this time. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) November 6, 2019

Authorities were telling people to avoid the area.