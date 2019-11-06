Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Mt. San Jacinto College on lockdown after reports of man with a gun

la-mapmaker-armed-man-reported-on-campus11-06-2019-10-37-14.png
(Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Nov. 6, 2019
10:45 AM
Mt. San Jacinto College was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a man with a gun was seen on campus, authorities said.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, the college said in an alert on its website. As of 10 a.m., students and staff were still being told to shelter in place while law enforcement officials searched the campus.

Authorities received a report about a man with a gun at the college shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Authorities were telling people to avoid the area.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
