Former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck named interim top cop in Chicago

Former LAPD Chief Charlie Back has been appointed as the interim police superintendent in Chicago, officials announced Friday.

The announcement came following a meeting between Beck and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Beck, who retired from the LAPD last year after a career that spanned four decades, will lead the second-largest municipal police force in the country as the city continues searching for a permanent leader.

Beck, 66, will oversee about 4,000 more officers in Chicago than he led in Los Angeles.

“Charlie Beck was the right man for the job when he was the chief in Los Angeles,” Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff said this week. “For that job in Chicago, he is the right person.”

Beck, who followed his father’s footsteps in joining the LAPD, stunned Los Angeles when he abruptly announced his retirement in 2018.

“One of the secrets of bull-riding is knowing when to get off the bull,” Beck said at the time. “And I think this is the right time to get off the bull.”

Beck said then that the time was right to pass the baton to another chief. He said he also wanted to spend more time with his family, particularly his young grandsons.

Beck follows Supt. Eddie Johnson, who announced his departure this week. Johnson came under scrutiny in recent weeks as city Inspector General Joseph Ferguson continues to investigate an incident in which police officers found Johnson asleep in his car last month.

The 31-year veteran later told the mayor he had had a few drinks earlier that evening , according to the Chicago Tribune.

Similar to Los Angeles, Chicago has large groups of gangs notorious for gun violence. As of last week, Chicago’s 436 homicides were twice the toll in Los Angeles, records show.

In an effort to reduce gun violence, two former LAPD deputy chiefs, Sean Malinowski and Dennis Kato, are working as consultants in the Windy City. Both men retired from the LAPD this year.

Beck was sworn in as LAPD chief in 2009, an appointee of then-Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. It was the capstone of an unexpected career for Beck, who initially aspired to be a professional motocross racer before becoming a police officer.

Beck’s deep family connections to the LAPD — two of his children are also on the force — have influenced his often-paternalistic view of the department and its officers.

“I am not a member of the LAPD. I am the LAPD,” Beck told The Times in 2018. “It is my DNA.”

Beck joined the department during a strikingly different era of policing, becoming an officer just a year before Daryl F. Gates — a name that for many is synonymous with the LAPD’s aggressive, racially charged past — was sworn in as chief. Beck’s career ended at a time when officers are expected to be guardians, not warriors, and when police seek strong, trusting relationships with their communities.

Beck has witnessed some of the most defining moments in the LAPD’s past: the 1992 riots that erupted after the officers who beat Rodney King were acquitted, the Rampart corruption scandal, and the federal consent decree that followed.

As Beck rose through the ranks, he made his mark by rehabilitating the scandal-plagued Rampart Division and forging better relationships with residents as he oversaw officers in South L.A.