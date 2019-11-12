DACA march: Supreme Court hearing prompts hundreds of students to walk out

Hundreds of Los Angeles students, some carrying signs reading “Our dreams are not illegal” and “Rise for DACA,” walked out of class Tuesday and rallied at the downtown federal building hours after the Supreme Court heard arguments about the legality of a policy that protects 700,000 young immigrants from deportation.

At James A. Garfield Senior High School in East Los Angeles, dozens of students silently streamed out of classrooms just before 10 a.m. Susie Flores, 16, was in AP English listening to a podcast about Trump’s effort to rescind the Obama-era program called DACA, short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival. She walked out to support two friends who are undocumented.

“Your education is the biggest weapon that you own,” said Susie, a junior. Her friends want “to pursue the typical American Dream” and the repeal of DACA makes that much harder, she said.

Organizers for East L.A. advocacy groups stood along the street outside the school, toting wagons of water and snacks and handing out “know your rights” pamphlets to the group of at least 200.

Samantha Barrientos, 16, a student activist with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), organized the Garfield walkout. Holding a bullhorn and leading chants, she guided fellow students to the metro station.

“I’m the only citizen in my family,” Samantha, an 11th grader, said. DACA status helped her older sister pursue dreams without fear, Samantha said.

Other participants said they walked out to show the Trump administration and Supreme Court justices that young people are willing to give up a day of education to secure the fates of their peers, friends and families. They chanted their way down Atlantic Boulevard, on the metro, and up to the Federal building downtown, where they joined hundreds of other students and community members in a rally.

LAUSD school board member Monica Garcia spoke outside the building. “Let us do our job, see our students for the amazing gift they are,” she said.

Joseph Caballero, 15, arrived with classmates from Sotomayor Arts and Sciences Magnet school in Glassell Park on a bus with school chaperones. It was his first protest, and it made him want to get more involved in activism, he said.

Jazmin Ramirez Morales, 28, told her USC master’s in social work classmates and professor that she would be missing class Tuesday to support the high school students walking out. Ramirez Morales said she came to the U.S. from Mexico at age 3, driven across the border by a family friend. She remained in the country without legal status, with her parents. After graduating from high school in Lennox, she lived at home and worked cash jobs, mostly in fast food restaurants, to pay for college. With the California Dream Act and DACA, she was found a stable job at T-mobile and secured enough financial aid to finish college. The work authorization allowed her to work at nonprofits and as a foster care caseworker.

“I want people to know that we matter,” she said. “We contribute to society, we’re homeowners, we pay taxes.”

Around noon the hundreds of protesters began their march from downtown to MacArthur Park, taking up the sidewalk and two lanes of roadway. traffic. Some banged drums improvised from buckets, while others cheered and waved signs and flags amid chants.

Los Angeles Unified officials said that students whose parents or guardians check them out for “DACA-related events” will have their absences excused. Students who remain in school will have the opportunity to discuss immigration reform in class and talk about how the pending Supreme Court decision could affect local communities.

In 2016, LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner signed an amicus brief supporting the expansion of DACA.

“DACA has protected nearly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation, allowing them to pursue a good education, a good job and a better life,” Beutner said in a statement Tuesday.