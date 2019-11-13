West Hollywood school administrator embroiled in college admissions scandal pleads guilty

The administrator of a small West Hollywood school where the rich and powerful went to rig their children’s college entrance exams pleaded guilty in a Boston courtroom Wednesday to conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Igor Dvorskiy, a resident of Sherman Oaks, acknowledged that he pocketed nearly $150,000 from William “Rick” Singer, a Newport Beach consultant at the center of the college admissions scandal, and in return allowed Singer to run a test-fixing scam out of his school for years.

“I can make scores happen,” Singer boasted to a Greenwich lawyer on a wiretapped phone call, “and nobody on the planet can get scores to happen.” His secret: He arranged for his clients’ children to take their exams at Dvorskiy’s West Hollywood College Preparatory School, where Dvorskiy allowed Singer’s Harvard-educated accomplice, Mark Riddell, to either feed them the answers or correct their tests once they’d finished.

Singer’s clients paid $15,000 to $75,000 per test, of which Dvorskiy typically took $10,000, prosecutors said. Singer allegedly ran a similar scam out of a public high school in Houston, where he bribed a teacher’s assistant, Niki Williams, to turn a blind eye to the cheating, according to an indictment charging Williams with conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Williams has pleaded not guilty. Singer and Riddell pleaded guilty to an array of felonies earlier this year, and are awaiting sentencing.

Dvorskiy has also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify at trial, if called. The government will likely try to use Dvorskiy to buttress its argument that Singer and his clientele were entangled in a single criminal conspiracy, with the aim of defrauding the companies that administer the SAT and ACT exams of their employees’ honest work.

As a test administrator, trusted with certifying that the exams taken at his school were filled out properly, Dvorskiy deprived the testing companies of his honest employment when he chose to take bribes and help Singer rig exams, prosecutors reasoned.

If prosecutors decide Dvorskiy supplied them with useful information or testimony, they have agreed to recommend a sentence below the range laid out in his plea deal, which calls for 24 to 30 months in prison. He has also agreed to forfeit $149,540 — the sum he collected from the scheme, prosecutors say.

Dvorskiy, who was arrested in March, initially pleaded not guilty. He reversed his plea last month.

Four parents charged in the case followed suit: Douglas Hodge, the former chief executive of bond manager Pimco; Michelle Janavs, a Newport Beach philanthropist whose family invented the Hot Pocket; Manuel Henriquez, a Bay Area venture capitalist; and Henriquez’s wife, Elizabeth, all pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors had threatened to indict the four, along with another 15 parents who had maintained their innocence, on a third felony count of federal program bribery if they didn’t reverse their not-guilty pleas. The 15 parents who didn’t change their pleas— a group that includes actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli — have since been saddled with new charges.