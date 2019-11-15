Critical fire danger is elevated this weekend, but showers are possible next week

Northeast Santa Ana winds will gust 20 to 40 mph in wind-prone areas Saturday as surface high pressure builds in the Great Basin, resulting in elevated to critical fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service. A fire weather watch will be in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon for the mountains and some valleys in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The higher pressure will bring sunny skies and a warming trend this weekend, but models show that the first rain of the season could arrive midweek, followed by a period of cloudy, cool, damp conditions through the end of the week.

The offshore gradient will peak Sunday with the gustiest winds and possibly a few record high temperatures. The mercury could reach the 80s and low 90s in some coastal and valley areas. Relative humidity may be as low as 8% to 15%, the National Weather Service said.

Critically dry weeds and grasses that grew after the last relatively wet rainfall season, which ended June 30, combined with dead vegetation from years of drought, are of special concern during such weather conditions.

Most of California is either abnormally dry or in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. All of coastal Southern California is deemed to be abnormally dry, according to the latest data released on Nov. 14.

Winds will diminish Sunday night through Monday, but elevated fire danger will continue.

A trough of low pressure dropping south along the West Coast on Tuesday will switch the flow to onshore, lowering temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees and increasing clouds from north to south later in the day.

Some locations west of the mountains could see a 30-degree drop in temperatures from Sunday to Wednesday. Downtown Los Angeles, for example, which could be in the low 90s on Sunday, may probably see a high in the low to mid-60s on Wednesday.

The best chance of moisture appears to arrive Wednesday and linger into Thursday.

