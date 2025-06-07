Baldwin Park mourns slain police officer at candlelight vigil

People get in place before a vigil Friday for Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros. Riveros was killed in the line of duty during a shooting last week.

Sirens blared along Ramona Boulevard in Baldwin Park as police officers from throughout the region gathered Friday to mourn one of their own.

In remembrance of Officer Samuel Riveros, who was killed in a shootout last weekend, hundreds of residents and officers surrounded an expansive arrangement of blue and white flowers fashioned into the shape of hearts and crosses at the Baldwin Park Police Department. Family, friends and locals stood solemnly and at times silently wept as law enforcement officials spoke of Riveros’ work and presence in the community.

Riveros, 35, was a husband — he married a childhood friend — and father of two. He served for nearly 10 years as a member of Baldwin Park’s SWAT team and also worked as a training officer, according to Police Chief Robert Lopez. He was a snowboarding enthusiast and often attended concerts, friends and colleagues recalled.

Manuel Soto holds a candle during the vigil for fallen police officer Samuel Riveros at the Baldwin Park Police Department on Friday. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

A photo of Riveros smiling in his police uniform was at the front of the stage, which was decorated in the colors of his favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Sam leaves behind a hole in our hearts that will never be filled in this life,” his mother, Lily Riveros, said in written remarks that were delivered by his sister. “He took the time to figure out what he could do better and he would, in turn, encourage those he worked with to do the same.”

“We can’t wait until we are reunited with Sammy,” she added.

On May 31, Baldwin Park Officers Anthony Pimentel and Alfredo Leal responded to reports of a shooting in the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue. Eduardo Medina-Berumen, a 22-year-old resident, allegedly shot and killed Darius Wong, 43, following a parking dispute, neighbors and law enforcement officials told The Times. It is still unclear, however, whether Wong was involved in the dispute.

Medina-Berumen then allegedly engaged in a shootout with arriving officers. Riveros ran toward the gunfire to aid his fellow officers and was fatally shot, according to Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman. Pimentel suffered minor injuries and was briefly hospitalized.

Akeem Haim, a high school friend of Riveros, said he was not surprised by the circumstances of his death. Commitment to duty was one his lifelong traits.

“That’s why I wasn’t surprised that he became an officer,” Haim said. “That’s what Sam would do … They say he didn’t hesitate, and I believe them, because when he wanted to help me, he didn’t hesitate.”

Baldwin Park Mayor Alejandra Avila said in a tearful speech that Riveros was an active and impactful community member who supported multiple youth initiatives.

“I work at our preschool. He came over with the rest of our great Police Department, sounding the sirens, passing out stickers and singing,” Avila said. “The interactions he had with the community... were amazing.”

In an emotional display, officers and the crowd sounded cheers of, “Let’s go, Sammy!” — in a cadence much like you’d hear at a Dodgers game.

Firefighters raise an American flag between two ladder trucks before the vigil for Samuel Riveros on Friday. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

Many community members and officers attested to Riveros’ commitment to the community.

“Seeing all these people here, it’s crazy,” said Eric Esquivel, a childhood friend. “All of these people came here for Sammy because they really knew and loved him.”

Lopez said that while he grieved the loss of one officer and injury of another, he admired them for their sacrifice.

“There was a person down and there was no hesitation whatsoever by Sam or the other responding officer to rush into harm’s way,” Lopez said.

Medina-Berumen is charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances, two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and one count of possession of an assault weapon. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible sentence of life without parole. Prosecutors could also elect to seek the death penalty.

In an interview with The Times a day after he took office in December, Hochman said the “cold-blooded assassination of a police officer” could warrant pursuit of the death penalty. However that decision has not yet been made in this case.

Pastor Elmer Jackson, a chaplain for the Baldwin Park Police Department, said that while Riveros’ loss was “devastating” for the department, it has brought a renewed sense of unity among officers and the community.

“It has brought our community together with this tragedy,” Jackson said. “It brought our police department together. So despite everything, something good comes out of this.”

As speeches at the vigil concluded, a police helicopter circled overhead. Dozens of prayer candles dotted the field behind the department.