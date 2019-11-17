Nine wounded in shooting at Fresno backyard party, police say

Police say at least nine people were shot at party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting,” according to the Associated Press and local media reports.

Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley says the shooting took place about 6 p.m. Sunday on the city’s southeast side. Television video from the scene showed a large police and ambulance response to the southeast Fresno neighborhood.

Dooley says there was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd.

Dooley tells the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot.

The TV stations report that some of the wounded were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition.

Those gathered at the home were possibly watching football, the Fresno Bee reports. Several neighbors said that they heard multiple gunshots.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in San Francisco said in a tweet that they were responding to the shooting.

No suspect is in custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.