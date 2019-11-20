Man accused in electric scooter attack pleads no contest to elder abuse

A man accused of throwing an electric scooter at a 75-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, causing head and arm injuries, pleaded no contest today to an elder abuse charge.

Janai Washington is facing seven years in state prison in connection with the June 13 attack, in which the 41-year-old defendant admitted that he had personally inflicted great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Washington approached the 75-year-old victim as he sat in a chair at Sixth and Spring streets. A bystander intervened and the defendant fled, according to authorities.

Washington was arrested six days later and has remained behind bars since. He’s due back in court Dec. 10 for sentencing.

