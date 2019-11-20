Rain, lightning and hail put on a show in L.A. as snow coats mountains in season’s first storm

After a weekend of record-breaking high temperatures, Angelenos should be prepared to break out their jackets as light showers — and even snow — blanket Southern California and sneak in some chilly weather.

Temperatures across the Southland will stay in the low 60s as the first storm of the season passes through, bringing the heaviest rains Wednesday.

Though flash flood warnings are in place in some parts of the state, including San Diego County and parts of the Inland Empire, “this system will not be that much of a rainmaker,” the National Weather Service said.

“This is a fast-moving storm, and the rains are scattered,” said Tom Fisher, an Oxnard-based meteorologist with the weather service. “Any showers overhead will be moving fast.”

The storm was bringing intermittent downpours across parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties as well as lightning and hail to some areas.

The most rain — from one to four inches — will fall along the coasts, valleys and mountains of San Diego County. Fisher said lightning and thunderstorms are possible in the mountains.

Los Angeles County’s coasts and valleys will see only a fraction of that — up to a quarter-inch — with the exception of the San Gabriel Valley mountains, which may experience heavier rainfall and about an inch total.

By 8 a.m., Hansen Dam saw a third of an inch of rain and the San Gabriel foothills saw between a quarter and a half inch of rain, Fisher said.

The rain will fall at a rate of .10 an inch per hour, not enough to bring much risk of mudslides in Los Angeles County.

“We’d need a much greater rainfall rate for a longer period of time to get those risks,” Fisher said.

San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties would be lucky to see a tenth of an inch of rain, according to the weather service.

At higher elevations, however, snow was already falling early Wednesday. Up to 6 inches of powder is expected at elevations 6,000 feet or lower. By 6 a.m., Mountain High ski resort in Wrightwood had a thin layer of snow coating the ground. Lockwood Valley mountains, which sit at 5,400 feet above sea level, also have begun to see light snow, Fisher said.

Skies might still be cloudy Friday, but expect to put those jackets back into storage, at least briefly. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s over the weekend.